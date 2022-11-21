Three men arrested and over €83,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested three people and seized over €83,000 worth of drugs after a number of searches in Dublin today.
A number of homes were searched as part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Finglas West.
Officers discovered over €83,800 worth of suspected cocaine, heroin, crack cocaine, Alprazolam tablets, cannabis and heroin.
Gardaí also seized €10,900 in cash and a quantity of ammunition.
Three men, one in his teens, and two in their 40s were arrested and charged.
The two in their 40s are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning, The third man has been released on bail and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date.