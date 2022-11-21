Two Tipperary men jailed for targeted robbery of Cork house

Jail terms of three years and three-and-a-half years were imposed on two men who carried out a targeted robbery at a house in Bandon which they believed contained a large amount of cash.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a sentence of four years with the last six months suspended in the case at Cork Circuit Criminal Court against Larry O’Connor of An Duiche, Scahelene, Tipperary town. This will run consecutively to a 12-year sentence being served by the accused for an unrelated crime. Patrick Harty of Mountain View, Bansha Road, Tipperary got a sentence of four years with the final year suspended.

Judge Boyle noted that the duo arrived at the scene of the burglary in Bandon on January 21 in a powerful Audi A3 car with cloned registration plates.

Inspector Andrew Lyons said that gardaí had become concerned following a number of burglaries in Munster in January. An operation was put in place. The two defendants and three accomplices arrived in Bandon from Cashel in the Audi. The five had been recorded at a petrol station in Cashel earlier that day.

False plates

On their way from Cashel to Cork they stopped and put false plates on the vehicle. The men were captured on CCTV driving up and down the street for 40 minutes before they broke into the unoccupied house at 4.50pm on January 21.

Harty, aged 27, and 32-year-old O’Connor and a juvenile broke the lock to get into the house. Inspector Lyons said when the Emergency Response Unit went to the house, Larry O’Connor ran out the front door holding a crowbar. He collided with a garda and dragged him down three steps before he was restrained.

O’Connor was on bail at the time of the alleged offence in relation to an aggravated burglary in County Limerick, for which he subsequently received a 12-year prison sentence.

Inspector Lyons said Patrick Harty tried to get away from gardaí via a back window. He also violently resisted arrest.

A litre bottle of Dettol was found in the Audi and gardaí believe it would have been used to forensically clean the house of evidence. Gardaí believe the car was purchased for the sole purpose of committing crime.

Inspector Lyons said: “It was a targeted burglary. Not random or opportunistic.”

Ray Boland, SC, defence senior counsel said Larry O’Connor was “genuinely remorseful” for his actions. Jane Hyland, SC, said Harty suffers from anxiety and depression.

Both men have pleaded guilty to burglary and possession of articles whilst Mr Harty also entered a plea to a charge of criminal damage. They brought €150 to court to pay for the broken lock at the house.