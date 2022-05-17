Gardaí want man with Lisa Thompson personal document to contact them

Gardaí are appealing to a man who handed in a personal document belonging to a woman found stabbed to death a week ago to urgently contact them.

Officers do not suspect the male is involved in any way in the horrific murder of Lisa Thompson (52) and may be a “good citizen” who perhaps came across the document and realised gardaí might want it.

But the person may also be able to help detectives in piecing together who might have been in contact with Ms Thompson.

The personal document was given to a garda civilian staff at Finglas Garda Station early on Thursday morning, almost two days after Ms Thompson’s death.

She was found in her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, north Dublin, after suffering a violent attack, in which she was stabbed some 11 times.

The post mortem indicated she may have been dead for a few days and, in issuing their appeal for information from possible witnesses, gardaí went back to the previous Saturday.

Gardaí have been following a number of lines of inquiry and are keeping an “open mind” as to possible motives and suspects.

Victim may have known attackers

Detectives do not suspect Ms Thompson’s death was linked to a burglary and suspect she may have possibly known her attackers.

A Garda statement said: “Gardaí at Ballymun continue to investigate the murder of Lisa Thompson, whose body was discovered on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin 11.

“On the morning of Thursday, May 12, at approximately 7.10am, a male handed a document in the name of the deceased Lisa Thompson to a garda staff member at the front door of Finglas Garda Station and left on foot.

“An Garda Síochána in Ballymun are appealing to this male to make urgent contact with the investigation team at Ballymun Garda station at 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

Gardaí are hoping the man will voluntarily come forward.

Garda sources said he could be just a “good citizen” who was simply handing in something he came across, possibly discarded. DNA and fingerprint tests are likely to be conducted on the document