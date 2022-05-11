Dublin stabbing victim may have been dead for days before being discovered

Slain mother Lisa Thompson may have been dead for a few days before her body was found in her home by emergency services and gardaí.

The 52-year-old suffered an extremely violent death in which she was stabbed some 11 times.

Gardaí leading the murder investigation have gone as far back as last Saturday in their appeal to the public for information in relation to the mother of two.

Officers are examining her mobile phone to determine who she may have been in contact with leading up to her death in a bid to gather any relevant information.

The Garda Technical Bureau at the scene of Lisa Thompson's death at Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin, on Wednesday. Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins

Gardaí are also conducting inquiries with neighbours and people in the locality to see if there had been any disputes involving the deceased.

Ms Thompson was discovered at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, north Dublin, at about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

It is understood her children, thought to be aged 11 and 13, were staying with their father at the time.

A neighbour had become concerned for her safety and had alerted emergency services.

When Dublin Fire Brigade entered the house they immediately contacted gardaí.

Officers from nearby Ballymun Garda Station travelled the short distance to the house and discovered the woman’s body.

Ms Thompson grew up in Ballymun and attended local schools and for a time worked as a youth worker in the area.

Superintendent Darren McCarthy of Ballymun Garda Station said: “Lisa had been subject of a serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries.”

The scene was preserved and a technical and forensic examination was commenced with the Garda Technical Bureau remaining at the scene on Wednesday.

Post-mortem

State Pathologist Lisa Mulligan attended the scene and conducted a preliminary post-mortem. Ms Thompson’s body was removed and a full post-mortem was conducted.

Superintendent Darren McCarthy of Ballymun Garda Station appeals for information on the murder of mother-of-two Lisa Thompson. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Supt McCarthy said an incident room had been established and a family liaison officer appointed.

“Lisa was a 52-year-old woman, she was well known in her local community, which is shocked over the violent and traumatic death of Lisa,” the district commander said.

He thanked the community for their cooperation and assistance received so far, which, he said, had assisted the investigation.

“I appeal to anyone with any information on this violent murder to contact us at Ballymun Garda Station," he said. "No matter how insignificant you think it may be, we need to hear from you.”

He confirmed Ms Thompson’s death “occurred sometime before” the discovery of her body.

Garda appeal

He appealed to anyone with information on the victim's movements from last Saturday up to Tuesday to contact gardaí.

“I am also appealing for any person with any video footage from the Sandyhill area of Ballymun, and the surrounding roads of Marewood Crescent, Balbutcher Lane, for that period between Saturday 7th May, 2002, to Tuesday 10th May, 2022, at 3.30pm, to contact investigating gardaí.”

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Keith Connolly described the stabbing as “harrowing” and said locals were taken aback by the violence.

“There’s shock in the community, particularly around the violent death of a woman, with two young kids. She seemed to have been a quiet woman, and a youth worker some years ago," he said.

"I’d like to pass on my condolences to family and friends of Ms Thompson and appeal to anyone with information to contact Ballymun Garda Station or the confidential helpline."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station at 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.