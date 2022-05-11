Autopsy due after body of woman, 50s, discovered in Ballymun

A post-mortem examination will today be carried out on the body of a woman who was found dead at a home in Ballymun, north Dublin, on Tuesday.

It is understood the woman, who was aged in her 50s, suffered stab wounds.

Gardaí were investigating the discovery of the body in unexplained circumstances yesterday afternoon.

Shortly before 3.30pm on Tuesday, gardaí were alerted to the discovery of the body of a woman in a house in Sandyhill Gardens in Ballymun, north Dublin.

The body of the woman, which had received physical injuries, was removed to the City Morgue in Whitehall, Dublin.

The scene was preserved last night and the Garda Technical Bureau was conducting a technical examination.

Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

House-to-house inquiries were being conducted by gardaí yesterday evening.

The services of the Office of the State Pathologist were requested.

An autopsy will be carried out by the chief state pathologist Linda Mulligan today.

An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased.

It is understood that the deceased woman was a mother of two.

Locals say that they are shocked by the news.

A garda at the scene in Ballymun, north Dublin. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Investigating gardaí said that they are keeping an open mind as to the direction of the investigation.

Gardaí in Ballymun are appealing to any person who may have any information in relation to this incident to contact them at Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.