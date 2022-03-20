Gardaí probe fatal shooting of mother of five 

Gardaí in Dublin are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting of a mother of five on Saturday evening.

The woman, who has been identified locally and is understood to be in her 30s, was seriously injured during the incident in Finglas, north Dublin and died after being taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Anthony Connaghan described her death as “a tragedy”.

“A young woman is after dying, she had five children, now who are without their mother. She was very young,” he said on Sunday.

It is a tragedy. That is five children who are without their mammy now today.”

He called for greater support for gardaí in the area, saying any time they get extra funding this reduces crime.

Gardaí in Finglas said the incident took place in a residence, with gardaí and emergency services on-site around 8.40pm Saturday evening.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing,” they said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

An autopsy is being conducted by State Pathologist Sally Ann Collis.

Gardaí said they will wait for the results before saying if their investigation will be a murder probe.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination to be conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information on the fatal shooting to contact them and for anyone with dashcam footage from the area of Collins Park, Ballygall Rd West, between 8pm and 9pm to contact them.

Mr Connaghan said: “Garda resources on the ground is what worked in the areas I am dealing with. Unfortunately, they don’t have the resources to keep up on a permanent basis,.

Social Democrats councillor Mary Callaghan described the incident as “devastating”. Speaking on Sunday, she said:

It is particularly devastating for the family. My heart goes out to her family. It is such an absolutely tragic thing to happen.

She described the area as “quiet” and said people locally are shocked this happened.

• Garda contact: Finglas Garda Station 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.