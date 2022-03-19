Gardaí investigate shooting in Dublin

Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 21:27
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a shooting incident that occurred in Finglas, Co Dublin.

The incident occurred shortly before 9pm on Saturday evening.

No further information is available at this time.

More to follow...

