Drugs, cigarettes and alcohol worth €183k seized by Revenue officials 

Revenue officers have seized €183,000 worth of drugs, alcohol and cigarettes in separate operations in Dublin and at Rosslare Port.

Last week, as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers seized around 11,660 'L&M' brand cigarettes, along with 20 litres of spirits and almost 224 litres of beer at Rosslare Europort.

The seized items have a combined retail value of more than €10,200, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €7,700.

After Revenue officers stopped and searched an Irish-registered vehicle that had disembarked from a ferry from Cherbourg, France, they found the smuggled cigarettes and alcohol with the help of detector dog Gus and Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner.

A Polish national in his 40’s was later questioned in relation to the seizure.

Yesterday, officers examining parcels at a premises in Dublin seized over 8.6 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of more than €173,000.

Herbal cannabis seized in Dublin on Monday. Picture: Revenue

The illegal drugs were discovered in a number of parcels that originated in the USA, Canada and Spain. They were declared as items such as 'coffee', 'clothes samples', and 'custom decals'.

The parcels, flagged with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, were destined for addresses in Dublin and Cork.

A Revenue spokesperson said investigations into both seizures are ongoing.