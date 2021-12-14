Drugs, cigarettes and alcohol worth €183k seized by Revenue officials 

A Revenue spokesperson said investigations into both seizures are ongoing
Drugs, cigarettes and alcohol worth €183k seized by Revenue officials 

The cigarettes and alcohol seized last week. Picture: Revenue

Tue, 14 Dec, 2021 - 11:52
Steven Heaney

Revenue officers have seized €183,000 worth of drugs, alcohol and cigarettes in separate operations in Dublin and at Rosslare Port.

Last week, as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers seized around 11,660 'L&M' brand cigarettes, along with 20 litres of spirits and almost 224 litres of beer at Rosslare Europort. 

The seized items have a combined retail value of more than €10,200, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €7,700.

After Revenue officers stopped and searched an Irish-registered vehicle that had disembarked from a ferry from Cherbourg, France, they found the smuggled cigarettes and alcohol with the help of detector dog Gus and Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner.

A Polish national in his 40’s was later questioned in relation to the seizure.

Yesterday, officers examining parcels at a premises in Dublin seized over 8.6 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of more than €173,000.

Herbal cannabis seized in Dublin on Monday. Picture: Revenue
Herbal cannabis seized in Dublin on Monday. Picture: Revenue

The illegal drugs were discovered in a number of parcels that originated in the USA, Canada and Spain. They were declared as items such as 'coffee', 'clothes samples', and 'custom decals'.

The parcels, flagged with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, were destined for addresses in Dublin and Cork.

A Revenue spokesperson said investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

Read More

Dogs Trust sees 82% increase in people giving up pets

More in this section

'I have felt so much anger', daughter of Waterford man killed by her brother tells court 'I have felt so much anger', daughter of Waterford man killed by her brother tells court
2018 IABA Elite Boxing Championships - Semi-Finals 'No one will ever take Kevin Sheehy’s place' — slain boxer’s coach pays tribute
KEVIN SHEEHY; TRACEY TULLY; KEVIN SHEEHY SNR Logan Jackson convicted of murder of Limerick boxer Kevin Sheehy
SmugglingPlace: DublinPlace: RosslareOrganisation: Revenue
<p>Judge Olann Kelleher described the attack as vicious and very serious. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Cork householder head-butted and assaulted by five men on way home from 18th birthday party

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 11, 2021

  • 2
  • 12
  • 20
  • 24
  • 43
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices