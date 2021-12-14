Dogs Trust sees 82% increase in people giving up pets

This year has seen an 82% increase in the number of people wanting to give up their dogs, according to new figures released by Dogs Trust.

The charity revealed it received 2,155 requests in 2021 from people wanting to rehome their dog, the majority because of behavioural issues.

Animal shelters across Munster have struggled to cope with the influx of dogs being surrendered after restrictions surrounding working from home and school closures loosened.

Shelters such as Cork Dog Animal Welfare Group and Deel Animal Rescue in Limerick had to temporarily shut their doors to those wanting their pets rehomed in recent months.

Dogs Trust is reminding people that “a dog is for life” and are urging people to wait until after Christmas to think about getting a dog.

More than 1,000 abandoned dogs come into the care of Dogs Trust every year, on top of thousands more the charity cannot possibly take in.

'Vile trade'

“We are pleading with the public not to purchase puppies in the run-up to Christmas. Sadly, this is the most lucrative time of year for puppy farmers, and we know genuine dog lovers don’t want to fuel this vile trade,” said Ciara Byrne, head of communications at Dogs Trust Ireland.

Becky Bristow, executive director at Dogs Trust Ireland added: “We understand that not every family is in a position to adopt a dog or puppy and we also understand there are reputable dog breeders.

“However, due to the nature of the puppy farming industry, it is extremely difficult to buy a puppy responsibly at present.

“Advertisements of cute puppies online in home environments are often a smokescreen and the same photos are often used repeatedly.”

Dogs Trust is urging anyone wanting to get a dog to contact them, or to consider sponsoring a dog instead via its website.