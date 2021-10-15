CAB has almost 1,900 crime bosses in its sight

The Criminal Assets Bureau has almost 1,900 crime bosses and lieutenants in its sight, including more than 30 living abroad.

Some 235 of these targets are local drug dealers and criminals who have been identified by a network of divisional assets profilers across the country.

Speaking on the 25th anniversary of the creation of the CAB, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the bureau was set up on the back of a “traumatic and tragic” summer of 1996, with the murders of Detective Garda Jerry McCabe and journalist Veronica Guerin.

He said those killings “prompted a step change” in the State’s response, by bringing forward ground-breaking legislation targeting the wealth and assets of drug barons.

Bureau boss Detective Chief Superintendent Mick Gubbins said while drug traffickers still represent the majority of targets, other crime areas include theft, burglary, fraud and money laundering.

Citing indicators of their actions, he said:

1,851 people were targets of the bureau, with 31 of them living outside the State;

31 proceeds of crime cases were before the court in 2020, compared to six in 1996;

€32m has been transferred to the exchequer under proceeds of crime cases since 1996;

€161m in taxes owed from criminals has been paid to the State.

He said 533 local divisional asset profilers were in stations across the country and were the “eyes and ears” of CAB locally.

He said they developed 184 profiles in 2018, 222 in 2019 and 235 last year.

He said there was a rise in “good citizen reports”, adding information provided by people would be confidential and they would not be required to make a statement.

Commissioner Harris said while the local profiler system was working that if there was enough demand locally for a more regional structure to support the national CAB it would be something they would "actively consider".

He said these organised crime gangs prey on people, families and communities, predominantly in disadvantaged areas.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said officials were examining the legislation which currently sets a time period of seven years before the State can confiscate assets seized.

Contact CAB: 01-666 3266; info@cab.ie