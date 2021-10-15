CAB has 'denied and deprived' criminals of almost €200m since establishment 

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has “denied and deprived” criminals of almost €200m since it was established 25 years ago.

The CAB was created on this day in 1996 and has since become a “ key part in the armoury of the state in tackling criminal activity”.

To date, the CAB has denied and deprived criminals of €198,812,176.00 and seized assets to the value of €165,432,894.00.

Since it was founded, the number of staff at the CAB has grown from just 31 to 99 last year.

The bureau’s budget has increased by 845% in the last 25 years, going from a “modest budget allocation” of IRL£830,000 (€1.053m) in 1996 to €9.961m in 2020.

In the 25 years since it was established, the number of Proceeds of Crime cases brought before the High Court has increased by more than five times.

Six cases were brought before the High Court in 1996, compared to the 31 new POC cases brought last year.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris; Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys; and Chief Bureau Officer Detective Chief Superintendent Michael Gubbins, as the Minister marked the 25th anniversary of the formation of the Criminal Assets Bureau. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

As it marks 25 years of the CAB, gardaí said: “The Bureau seeks to deny and deprive criminals of assets acquired through criminal conduct with the majority of actions taken relating to drug trafficking cases, thefts, burglary, fraud and money laundering.

“As the patterns of criminal behaviours have changed, the Criminal Assets Bureau has demonstrated its effectiveness and ability to meet the challenges posed by these developments.

“During its infancy, the types of assets seized were cash, money in bank accounts, jewellery and property.

“Today, the asset types have evolved as the criminal world has advanced to include: exotic foreign holidays, high value vehicles, the utilisation of the motor trade for criminals to launder money, luxury designer items, Boats/Yachts, Livestock, Property in Ireland and abroad and Cryptocurrency.”

2015 saw the CAB’s first cryptocurrency seizure, as the evolution of criminal assets saw Bitcoin seized.

Gardaí said that the CAB “depends greatly” on Good Citizens Reports.

The Bureau is interested in any information in respect of unexplained wealth, which is suspected to derive, directly or indirectly, from criminal activity.

The Bureau can be contacted at info@cab.ie or through their social media pages or by calling +353 1 6663266.