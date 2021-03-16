Revenue officers seize nearly €75k worth of drugs, cigarettes and tobacco

A spokesperson for Revenue said investigations into the seizures are ongoing
Revenue officers seize nearly €75k worth of drugs, cigarettes and tobacco

The illegal cannabis and tablets were sniffed out with the help of Revenue detector dog Bailey. Picture: Revenue

Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 16:51
Steven Heaney

Revenue officers have seized over €70,000 euro worth of illegal drugs and cigarettes.

On Monday, officers at Europort Rosslare seized approximately 13,400 cigarettes and nearly 830g of tobacco.

The cigarettes, branded ‘Benson & Hedges Option’, ‘Rothmans’, ‘L&M Red’, ‘L&M Blue’ and tobacco branded ‘Drum’, have an estimated retail value of over €10,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €7,932.

The illegal cigarettes were discovered when officers stopped and searched a Czech registered van that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

The cigarettes and tobacco seized at Rosslare Europort. Picture: Revenue

The cigarettes and tobacco seized at Rosslare Europort. Picture: Revenue

A Czech national in his 40’s was questioned in relation to the seizure.

Cannabis, zopiclone, diazepam, benzodiazepine and Butane Honey Oil seized

Then this afternoon, officers at Dublin Mail Centre seized 3kg of Herbal Cannabis, 70 tablets of Zopiclone, 60 tablets of Diazepam, 60 tablets of Benzodiazepine and 3g of Butane Honey Oil.

The illegal items were sniffed out with the help of Revenue detector dog Bailey.

The drugs have a combined estimated value of almost €62,000 and were discovered in 20 separate parcels that originated in the USA, Canada, Germany and Croatia. 

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘dog clothing’, ‘canvas artwork’, ‘glass ashtrays’, ‘board games’, ‘action figures’ and ‘puzzles’, and were destined for delivery in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

A spokesperson for Revenue said investigations into the seizures are ongoing.

More in this section

Stardust nightclub fire Robbery sentence reduced for former drug addict
gavel Man who sexually abused three granddaughters jailed for 11 years
28/01/21Franck L'Amour pictured leaving Dublin Cir Man with mental disorder threatened partner with knife
drugsdrug seizureplace: dublinplace: rosslare europortorganisation: revenue
Quitting smoking

Homeless woman stabbed man in row over cigarettes

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 13, 2021

  • 2
  • 5
  • 7
  • 10
  • 24
  • 46
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices