Gardaí seize four firearms and cocaine valued at €18k in Dublin raid

Drugs and firearms seized during an intelligence-led investigation in Finglas, Dublin 11
The handgun, ammunition, .22 Rifle and SAKO rifle seized by gardaí in Finglas yesterday. Picture: Garda Info/ Twitter

Fri, 30 Oct, 2020 - 10:15
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Dublin seized four firearms and suspected cocaine worth an estimated €18,000 in an operation yesterday evening. 

The intelligence-led operation was conducted in Finglas, Dublin 11, by gardaí from the Divisional Drug Unit, the K Divisional Task Force and the District Detective Unit, with assistance from the Armed Support Unit.

Gardaí say they were following intelligence received relating to an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Finglas area.

As part of the operation, a domestic premises and two vehicles were searched in a residential estate. 

During the course of the search of the cars, a handgun, ammunition, and €18,000 of suspected cocaine divided and bagged in small quantities were seized. 

While searching the second car, gardaí recovered a sawn-off Browning shotgun, a SAKO rifle, a .22 Rifle with scope, and ammunition. 

All firearms have been sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis. The drugs have also been sent for analysis. 

Gardaí also seized both vehicles for further technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

Two due in court following €218k drug and cash seizures in Cork and Dublin

