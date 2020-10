Two men in their 30s were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the seizure of €130,000 worth of suspected cannabis and cash at a house on Elm Grove in Castlemartyr, Co Cork.

Following a search operation of a car and house in the area, gardaí seized €100,000 of suspected cannabis herb and approximately €30,000 in cash.

Two men were arrested and detained at Midleton Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.