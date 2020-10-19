Fifth arrest into alleged witness intimidation at Detective Adrian Donohue murder trial

A fifth person has been arrested in connection to alleged witness intimidation during the Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe murder trial.

Gardaí say they are continuing an investigation into allegations of witness intimidation, perverting the course of justice, and the unlawful use of mobile phones in the prison environment, related to the recent criminal trial of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) versus Aaron Brady.

Detectives attached to the Serious Crime Review Team in the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) say they arrested a person in relation to this investigation this morning. It is the fifth such arrest.

Four others, who had been arrested in connection to the investigation have all since been released without charge.

The person arrested today is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at the Bridewell Garda Station, Dublin.

In August, Aaron Brady of Crossmaglen, County Armagh was convicted of the capital murder of Detective Donohoe outside a County Louth credit union in January 2013.

Last week, Mr Brady was [urll=https://www.irishexaminer.com/news/courtandcrime/arid-40064657.html] sentenced to capital murder[/url], which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years.

He was also sentenced to a further 14 years for robbery.