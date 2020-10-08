Gardaí make arrests in connection with witness intimidation claims around Aaron Brady trial

Gardaí investigating allegations of witness intimidation in connection with the recent capital murder trial of Aaron Brady have made four arrests today.

Mr Brady was found guilty of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe by a majority jury verdict in August at the Central Criminal Court.

Brady had denied capital murder and said he had no involvement in the robbery at Lordship Credit Union on January 25, 2013, that resulted in the detective's death.

The 29-year-old with an address at New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, will be sentenced on October 14.

Officers at the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) have been investigating allegations of witness intimidation, perverting the course of justice and the unlawful use of mobile phones in prison, related to Mr Brady's criminal trial.

Today, detectives from the Serious Crime Review Team arrested four people in relation to this investigation.

All four are being questioned in Mountjoy, Ballymun, Bridewell and Raheny Garda Stations and investigations are ongoing.