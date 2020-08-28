Gardaí seize €115k of cash and cannabis in Temple Bar flat

Gardaí in Dublin have seized around €102,000 worth of suspected drugs.

Officers also arrested a man during a raid on an apartment in the early hours of this morning.

At around 12.15am this morning, Gardaí searched an apartment in Temple Bar and found what they believe to be a substantial amount of cannabis worth around €102,000.

A smaller amount of suspected MDMA and LSD was also seized along with drug paraphernalia including weighing scales, tick lists and baggies. More than €14,000 in cash was also seized.

A man in his early 40s was arrested during the search and taken to Pearse Street Garda station before he was charged this evening.

He is due to appear in courts tomorrow morning.

The €102,000 cannabis and cash seizure in Dublin. Pic: Garda Press Office

Investigations are ongoing.