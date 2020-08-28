Woman arrested in Wicklow after hanging banners from footbridge

The woman, in her early 50s, has made several appearances at anti-lockdown protests in recent months
Gardaí confirmed this evening that they received several complaints from members of the public about the activity of a group of people on the footbridge over the N11 at Kilmacanogue.

Friday, August 28, 2020 - 20:13 PM

A woman was arrested under public order legislation in Wicklow this afternoon after banners opposing Covid-19 public health advice were hung from a footbridge over the N11.

The woman, in her early 50s, has made several appearances at anti-lockdown protests in recent months. She also opposes the wearing of face masks.

Officers arrived shortly after 4pm and there was a verbal exchange with a number of people on the footbridge which was streamed live via mobile phone on a website.

In the clip, a woman can be heard calling the gardaí “traitors to the Irish people” and accusing them of theft.

Gardaí set about removing the banners from the footbridge as the woman continues shouting at them.

When one garda asked her for her name and address, she refused and was arrested under Section 24 of the Public Order Act. 

She is currently in custody in Bray Garda station and a Garda spokeperson said investigations are ongoing.

