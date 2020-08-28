Cabinet gives Gardaí tough new powers as country sees more pubs breach Covid-19 guidelines

Gardaí will receive tough new powers to shut pubs which break the country's coronavirus guidelines, the Government said.

Fines of up to €2,500 or a maximum of six months in prison will be the sanction if bars infringing social distancing regulations refuse to close for a day.

Closure orders could be issued by a district court resulting in a pub being shut for up to 30 days.

There are no immediate plans to reopen drink-only hostelries and substantial meals will still have to be served.

The Cabinet decided to propose legislation to be considered when the Dáil resumes on Wednesday.

The Justice Minister says most premises have been complying with the regulations.

However, Helen McEntee said there has been an increase in those that are not complying and the new laws will help to tackle that.

The Justice Minister said: “We see that the cases are starting to increase.

"It will firstly allow them, where there has been a breach of regulations, it will allow the Superintendent level to close the premises for the remainder of the day.

"When it happens on a second instance where the premises and the licence holder does not comply again, it will allow the Superintendent to go to the district court and to apply for a seven-day closure.

"Where it happens for a third time, and again they don't comply with regulations, it will allow for the possibility of closure for up to 30 days."

She said she hoped the graduated approach would mean Gardaí will not have to resort to the harsher penalties.

“This will give gardaí an ability to stop things in their tracks before they get out of hand.”

“I think the more severe penalties possible may not be applied,” she added.

Gardaí have expressed frustration at not being able to enforce the coronavirus regulations in the past.

Ms McEntee said: “What we have seen in the last number of weeks over the summer is an increase in those not complying.”

A total of 105 breaches were recorded.

The minister added a small number of premises were repeatedly in breach of the rules.