'We will make sure you pay for this': Aaron Brady found guilty of murdering Det Garda Adrian Donohoe

When Aaron Brady was living in New York he could not help boasting: “I’m the most feared gangster in Ireland. I shot a cop.”

Today as the 29-year-old faces into a sentence of at least 40 years for the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, his fellow officers will continue their campaign to bring anyone who was complicit in the brutal killing to justice.

"We will be knocking on your door and we will make sure that you pay for this horrendous act," was Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey's warning to those who have still evaded justice.

After over 20 hours of deliberation, the jury at Dublin's Criminal Courts of Justice returned a majority verdict of 11-1 finding Brady guilty of capital murder in what was the longest murder trial in the history of the state.

Brady had denied capital murder and said he had no involvement in the robbery at Lordship Credit Union on January 25, 2013 that resulted in the 41 year-old detective's death.

The 29-year-old of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, had already been found guilty of the robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and cheques outside the credit union.

Brendan Grehan SC for the prosecution told Mr Justice Michael White that he is obliged to impose a life sentence for murder and as the jury found him guilty of capital murder he must specify that Brady serve not less than 40 years.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe

With the verdict returned the trial judge lifted an embargo on what he had called "the most outrageous" contempt of court he had seen in his career. It emerged during the trial that a video of one witness giving a statement about Aaron Brady to gardaí was circulated on social media with text calling the witness a "rat" and accusing him of "touting" on his friends.

The witness in question did not come forward to give evidence. He was one of five witnesses who did not give evidence in a trial during which there were repeated claims that witnesses were suffering interference and intimidation.

Garda Adrian Donohoe's sister and two brothers sat patiently at the back of the court yesterday. His wife, Caroline Donohoe, sat alone in the body of the court, two rows in front of her relatives.

Brady, who was wearing a grey suit and red tie, sat in the dock staring straight ahead.

As the guilty verdict was announced, Brady hung his head and stared into the distance. He closed his eyes for a moment but made no reaction as the judge thanked the jury for their dedication to the case.

The brothers and sister of the late detective became emotional and wept silently.

When the jurors left the courtroom, Mr Justice Michael White said the court would rise for 15 minutes. Within seconds, Brady left the dock and walked to the cell area without engaging with his father or sister, who have both been with him throughout the trial.

As the courtroom began to empty out, Caroline Donohoe embraced the two solicitors for the State. She looked relieved as she touched fists with Detective Inspector Martin Beggy. One of the brothers of the late detective wiped away tears as he spoke to gardaí within the confines of the court and the prosecution barristers.

Aaron Brady

Mr Justice White will preside over a sentence hearing on October 14 when he will hear evidence relating to the robbery conviction and capital murder. The maximum sentence for robbery is life while the minimum for capital murder is 40 years.

Adrian Donohoe's widow Caroline, who was a serving garda herself at the time of her husband's murder, spoke briefly outside court to thank those involved in bringing Brady to justice on behalf of herself and her two children.

"I would like to most sincerely thank the jury for sticking with this trial for so long and for my garda colleagues and the prosecution team on behalf of Amy, Niall, and myself, thank you very much," she said.

The murdered detective's brother Colm said the commitment of the jury during a trial that spanned the coronavirus emergency was "humbling".

Mr Donohoe, himself a serving member of the garda, praised the US Department of Homeland Security for taking on the investigation "like Adrian was one of their own".

"Aaron Brady was not alone in Lordship on the 25th of January 2013," he said.

"The quest for justice for Adrian will continue and we appeal to anyone near or far who has any information that may assist in this investigation to come forward and do the right thing and bring those involved to justice."