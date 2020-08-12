Aaron Brady had a 'very nice life' in New York before extradition

Aaron Brady was living a “very nice life” in New York before he was extradited back to Ireland, according to a US detective involved in his capture.

The New York Police Department worked with the gardaí to arrest and extradite Brady from the US.

Aaron Brady was found guilty today of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe by a majority jury verdict at the Central Criminal Court.

The 29-year-old with an address at New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh will be sentenced on October 14.

James Walsh, a retired detective with the NYPD, was involved in the operation to find Brady in the summer of 2015.

Speaking to LMFM this morning, he said Brady was “living a nice life” in New York.

“He had a nice apartment, he got married when he was over here, he had a child, he was steadily employed; he seemed like he had a very nice life,” Mr Walsh said.

Detective Walsh was not involved in Brady’s arrest because it was a federal matter, but he was invited to observe on behalf of the NYPD.

“When the murder of a police officer is involved, we take it very seriously,” he said. “We would help any agency.

“The gardaí came over here, they were very professional, they gave us a lot of information and we worked hand-in-hand with them.

“There were many individuals besides myself involved in this and it worked out very well.”

He added that the Crossmaglen native appeared to be “very security conscious” when police put him under surveillance.

“He kept close to himself and his friends,” he said.

He didn’t veer much from his schedule. He had a couple of bars he would visit but he didn’t talk much to many people besides his friends.

“He worked construction and that was it. He would never throw anything out in front of us. If he had a bottle of water with him, he always waited until he got home to throw it out – so he was very security conscious and very close to the cloth about his activities.”

He said police don’t believe he was aware he was being watched adding that he believes it was “just ingrained into him not to do those things.”

“I think he knew that he might be watched but really it was just the security culture that he may have grown up with,” he said.