Aaron Brady had a 'very nice life' in New York before extradition

James Walsh, a retired detective with the NYPD, said Brady appeared to be “very security conscious” when police put him under surveillance.
Aaron Brady had a 'very nice life' in New York before extradition

Aaron Brady was found guilty today of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe by a majority jury verdict at the Central Criminal Court. File picture: Collins

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 - 18:05 PM
digital desk

Aaron Brady was living a “very nice life” in New York before he was extradited back to Ireland, according to a US detective involved in his capture.

The New York Police Department worked with the gardaí to arrest and extradite Brady from the US.

Aaron Brady was found guilty today of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe by a majority jury verdict at the Central Criminal Court.

The 29-year-old with an address at New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh will be sentenced on October 14.

James Walsh, a retired detective with the NYPD, was involved in the operation to find Brady in the summer of 2015.

Speaking to LMFM this morning, he said Brady was “living a nice life” in New York.

“He had a nice apartment, he got married when he was over here, he had a child, he was steadily employed; he seemed like he had a very nice life,” Mr  Walsh said.

Detective Walsh was not involved in Brady’s arrest because it was a federal matter, but he was invited to observe on behalf of the NYPD.

Read More

Special Report: As a community mourned Det Gda Adrian Donohoe, Aaron Brady was creating an alibi

“When the murder of a police officer is involved, we take it very seriously,” he said. “We would help any agency.

“The gardaí came over here, they were very professional, they gave us a lot of information and we worked hand-in-hand with them.

“There were many individuals besides myself involved in this and it worked out very well.”

He added that the Crossmaglen native appeared to be “very security conscious” when police put him under surveillance.

“He kept close to himself and his friends,” he said.

He didn’t veer much from his schedule. He had a couple of bars he would visit but he didn’t talk much to many people besides his friends.

“He worked construction and that was it. He would never throw anything out in front of us. If he had a bottle of water with him, he always waited until he got home to throw it out – so he was very security conscious and very close to the cloth about his activities.” 

He said police don’t believe he was aware he was being watched adding that he believes it was “just ingrained into him not to do those things.” 

“I think he knew that he might be watched but really it was just the security culture that he may have grown up with,” he said.

Read More

Witness got death threat on Snapchat hours after testifying that Aaron Brady said he 'shot a cop'

More in this section

Dublin Port 120820.jpg Revenue seize cigarettes and alcohol found in two vans at Dublin Port
Aaron Brady1 Witness got death threat on Snapchat hours after testifying that Aaron Brady said he 'shot a cop'
Caroline Donohoe 4 Det. Garda Adrian Donohoe's family vow to continue 'the quest for justice'
#courtsgardaimurderplace: louthperson: aaron brady

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 8, 2020

  • 21
  • 28
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices