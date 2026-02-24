Motorcyclist, 50s, dies following collision involving lorry in Sligo

A motorcyclist has died following a collision involving a lorry in Co Sligo on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at around 9.20am at Rusheen, Riverstown.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital.

An autopsy will take place in due course. The coroner has also been notified.

The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital as a precaution, a Garda spokesperson said.

The road remains closed for gardaí to carry out a technical examination of the scene. The L1303 is closed at Rusheen, and local diversions are in place in Riverstown and on the R284 (Ballygawley to Ballyfarnon Road).

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the L1303 at Rusheen between 9am and 9.30am are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymote Garda Station on 071 9189500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

"Investigations are ongoing," the spokesperson added.