Teenagers see 11,000 unhealthy food marketing posts a year, says study

Irish teenagers are being exposed to very large amounts of unhealthy food marketing online with estimates they view up to 19 clear-cut posts promoting unhealthy food on average every hour they use social media.

A study commissioned by Safefood — the all-Ireland food safety promotion board — estimates teenagers using social media for just two hours per day will be exposed to almost 11,000 unhealthy food marketing posts per year.

“These exposure rates are striking,” the study said.

“Consistent evidence for the impact of food marketing on children’s preferences, eating, overall diet and health indicates that this volume of exposure could cause severe harm to children’s health over time.”

However, it also claimed the figures are likely to represent “a substantial underestimate” of the total digital exposure of adolescents to unhealthy food marketing as the research excluded an examination of mobile game and food delivery apps as well as online gaming.

The study noted that parents are largely unaware of the volume and nature of digital food marketing which their children encountered online, even though they frequently display enjoyment and appetite as a result of watching it.

Nutrient profiling shows that 96% of foods promoted on social media would be classified as “not permitted” for marketing to children under World Health Organisation guidelines.

The report said the data from the research indicates that the current regulatory regime is “almost entirely ineffective at monitoring and protecting children from exposure to unhealthy food marketing".

Safefood recommendations

In order to address concerns raised by its findings, the study recommends there should be a ban on the marketing of unhealthy food on all digital media to which children are exposed.

It also calls for greater regulation to address marketing by influencers and content creators which goes beyond disclosure requirements.

The report claims industry self-regulation is not working based on the very high levels of exposure to unhealthy food marketing posts identified by the research.

It recommended that the monitoring of food marketing regulation should be “independent, effective, efficient and adequately supported”.

The report entitled, Our Kids' Exposure to Unhealthy Food Marketing Online, analysed food marketing on social media in Ireland as well as conducting interviews and focus groups with children, parents and advertisers.

The study also revealed that teenagers spend considerably longer looking at food marketing posts by influencers than paid advertisements.

On average, they spent 15 seconds viewing the content of food marketing posts by influencers compared to three seconds for regular ads. Teenagers also engaged with 44% of posts by influencers.

Over a third of all food posts — both branded and unbranded — came from social media influencers with a quarter coming from food brands.

The most common brand identified was McDonald’s followed by Wingstop, Cadbury, Oreo, Lidl, Coca-Cola, Lucozade, Raising Cane’s, Nestle and Nutella.

Advertisers

Separately, advertisers acknowledged to researchers that children can be reached through digital marketing, despite existing restrictions that they cannot be targeted explicitly.

They also remarked how brands are currently pursuing micro-influencers and nano-influencers in a search for more authentic and relatable content.

Advertisers felt regulation of digital food marketing is “a grey area” and is either absent, not complied with or not effective in comparison to the regulation of advertising on other media like TV, radio and print.