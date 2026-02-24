'None of us are born with eating disorders': Former sufferer urges people not to give up hope

A former Miss Ireland who overcame a 22-year-long eating disorder is urging people with the condition not to give up hope.

Therapist and mindset coach Lynda Duffy won the Miss Ireland title in 2002, while battling an eating disorder. Today, she will talk to clients of Lois Bridge treatment centre in Dublin about her recovery, as part of a series of events to mark Eating Order Disorder Awareness Week.

The Mayo native is urging sufferers not to give up, saying: “When you get so far, you can get to a low place of feeling it is completely hopeless. What I am trying to get across is that recovery might not be linear and it can be hard but it is possible with hope, so keep the hope.”

She is now over five years into recovery, having reached out for help in 2020.

“I have learned how to tell my mind to do something different, which is helpful for me. I still sometimes get challenged, very challenged, and that’s when you can get scared that you are falling back into it.”

Lynda wants people to understand that eating disorders are not about vanity and about how a person looks.

“It is not about that. It is a coping strategy and it is a build-up of experiences and self-beliefs that are unhealthy. None of us are born with eating disorders. It is something we turn to to help us cope and by the time we realise we are doing it continuously, it has nearly turned into an addiction and we don’t know how to stop it. That’s when it becomes a problem.”

She says sufferers often do not want people to be exposed and let people see their difficulties.

We don’t want to tell people what is going on or what kinds of thoughts we are having — a lot of it is around shame and guilt as well, particularly around overeating.

Her advice to parents or family members who have concerns about a relative is to understand that you will not know exactly what to do or say but just be there for that person.

She says a simple check in on how they are doing and letting them know you are available to talk at any point is a good step.

“You can’t force somebody into getting help — they have to want help. You can just be as supportive as you can, when you can, with the ability that you have.”

Support and helplines:

Bodywhys helpline: 01-2107906 Bodywhys e-mail support service: alex@bodywhys.ie