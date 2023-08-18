RTÉ could face legal action from Ryan Tubridy, says Bakhurst

RTÉ's director general Kevin Bakhurst has said that there is "always a danger" of Ryan Tubridy taking legal action against the broadcaster in the wake of negotiations ending between the two sides.

The decision was made by Mr Bakhurst and RTÉ not to extend an offer to Mr Tubridy to return to his radio presenting role on Thursday evening.

It came after a chaotic eight weeks following the discovery of secret payments made to Mr Tubridy by RTÉ - the fallout of which saw him taken off the air on June 22 - and two Grant Thornton reports.

When asked this morning if he thought there was a risk of legal action from Mr Tubridy, Mr Bakhurst told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland: "There’s always that danger. I consulted our legal team and we took outside advice as well. There’s always a risk and we factored that in."

He confirmed that he did not expect Mr Tubridy to repay the extra €150,000 he was paid in 2020 and 2021, on top of his salary, but noted that he made it clear to him that it would be "morally" right to do so.

He said that RTÉ staff “were strongly divided” about whether Mr Tubridy should return, but added that he is a “hugely talented broadcaster” and he felt it was the right thing to try to bring him back.

“I felt there was an issue throughout about the need to accept your role in what has been a hugely damaging scandal for everybody involved, and particularly for RTÉ,”

Mr Bakhurst said that he had consulted members of the interim leadership team in RTÉ before making the decision to end negotiations, even some who were on leave.

He said: "They agreed with me. They realised it was a tough decision but they also realised we’ve got a job to do, to reconnect with audiences and rebuild their trust, and no individual can get in the way of that,

He added: "I do think that everyone has got to accept those reports in full and not in parts and not trying to spin their own narratives.

Ryan Tubridy. Discussions have started about his replacement on Radio One, says Kevin Bakhurst, Picture Colin Keegan.

“We’ve got to own our mistakes,”

When asked whether he believed Mr Tubridy had done that, he said “No, I don’t.”

He confirmed that discussions had begun with the head of Radio One and the acting head of content about Mr Tubridy’s replacement.

When asked if Mr Tubridy could go to other broadcasters, Mr Bakhurst said that it was entirely up to Mr Tubridy.

He said that he has not spoken to his predecessor Dee Forbes, and said he is not sure "exactly what she wants to do"

He added that RTÉ’s director of content Jim Jennings has indicated to him that he "fully intends to make himself available to the committees when his health is better".