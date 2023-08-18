Timeline of RTÉ and Ryan Tubridy's payment scandal as contract talks end

The latest twist in the scandal around secret payments made to Ryan Tubridy by RTÉ came late on Thursday evening.
A statement from the broadcaster's new director general confirmed that negotiations with the ex-Late Late Show presenter had come to an end.
Kevin Bakhurst said that they had gone into negotiations with Mr Tubridy "in good faith" but a statement on Wednesday by the presenter in relation to the Grant Thornton report into the controversy had "muddied waters".
As such, Mr Tubridy will not be returning to RTÉ at this time.
It has been a whirlwind few months for the organisation since the scandal broke back in June.
Here, we take a look at all the key moments and when they happened.
- In November 2019, RTÉ announced that it wanted to reduce salaries paid to its top contracted on-air presenters by 15% as part of overall cost-cutting measures. As the top-paid presenter, Ryan Tubridy fell very much within this bracket.
- Discussions begin with Mr Tubridy’s agent Noel Kelly and RTÉ to try and agree to terminate his existing contract — running to August 2020 — and agree a new contract on reduced terms.
- On December 19, the then-RTÉ chief financial officer sets out a financial proposal that would offset an exit payment due in Mr Tubridy’s previous contract, a 15% cut in fees from RTÉ and makes reference to a possible commercial agreement to the value of €75,000 a year.
- Negotiations continue on the terms and conditions of the new contract, resulting in an offer made by RTÉ on March 10 of a draft contract On March 20, Mr Tubridy’s agent responds and states that RTÉ will guarantee and underwrite the commercial agreement — the aforementioned €75,000 arrangement.
- At a meeting on May 7, RTÉ director general Dee Forbes and an RTÉ solicitor provide a verbal guarantee that RTÉ would underwrite the commercial agreement.
- In late July, an outline of the commercial agreement with Renault is confirmed and communicated to Mr Tubridy’s agent. Mr Kelly then issued an invoice to this commercial partner for €75,000. Due to covid, these “personal appearances” included as part of this commercial arrangement don’t actually take place at this time.
- On January 20, RTÉ released the earnings of its top 10 most highly paid presenters for the years 2017, 2018, and 2019. Further sums paid to Mr Tubridy in those years did feature in this Grant Thornton review.
- In March, Mr Kelly contacts RTÉ looking to meet to discuss the contract.
- In April, there were “various internal communications” regarding the best way to proceed with the third-party arrangement.
- On December 31, this “tripartite agreement” concludes, ending the commercial deal. There were no additional or follow-on agreements entered into by Mr Tubridy’s agent, Renault or RTÉ.
- Between January and March, there were communications between RTÉ and Mr Kelly chasing payment on foot of the understanding of the agreement made. Despite Renault taking a step back, RTÉ had a contractual obligation to make two payments of €75,000 for 2021 and 2022.
- Ms Forbes and Mr Kelly discussed the matter on April 25 which resulted in an email request for invoicing details.
- In May and July, an invoice for €75,000 is sent by Mr Tubridy’s agent. Just a few weeks later in each case, RTÉ pays the agent via a British barter account. The description of “consultancy fees” on invoices of €75,000 “on the balance of probabilities […] did not reflect the substance of the transactions”, the Grant Thornton report said.
- On February 15, RTÉ released the earnings of its top 10 most highly paid presenters for 2020 and 2021. The extra payments to Mr Tubridy are not specified at this time.
- In March, the two €75,000 transactions in the barter account are queried by auditors which in turn prompts RTÉ’s audit risk committee to obtain external legal advice and appoint Grant Thornton.
- On June 21, Ms Forbes was suspended by RTÉ.
- On June 22, the details begin to filter out of these payments prompting a huge public outcry and anger among staff at RTÉ. Mr Tubridy releases a statement saying he was "surprised" by the announcements, noting that "it is a matter for RTÉ". He is taken off the air by RTÉ that morning.
- On June 23, Mr Tubridy apologises, saying he "should have asked questions" about the undeclared payment.
- On June 26, Ms Forbes resigned from RTÉ. A report from Grant Thornton is published in relation to the payments.
- The following day, RTÉ acting director general Adrian Lynch releases a statement noting that only Dee Forbes could have known figures publicly declared could have been wrong
- On June 28, members of the RTÉ Executive and the RTÉ Board make their first appearance before the Oireacthas Media committee. It is here that the first claims of a "loyalty bonus" for Mr Tubridy worth €120,000 were raised.
- On June 29, members from the Executive appear before the Public Accounts committee. Chief Financial Officer Richard Collins initially refuses to say what his salary is, claiming he can't remember. Details emerge of the spending from a 'barter account' including tickets to rugby matches and trips to Japan.
July 2023
- July 4 - Grant Thornton discover two more barter accounts, despite claims made by Mr Collins that there was only one.
- July 5 - Members of the Executive once again appear before the Oireachtas Media and Public Accounts committee. It is discovered that the broadcaster spent €1.6m on entertainment and corporate hospitality over the previous decade. This included almost €5,000 on flip flops. Documents released to the committee also confirm that €2.2m was lost on
- July 9 - Rory Coveney resigns from RTÉ and his role as RTÉ Director of Strategy with immediate effect.
- July 10 - Kevin Bakhurst begins his term as RTÉ director general and immediately stands down the Executive, replacing it with an interim team
- July 11- In a mammoth day, Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly appear before the Oireachtas for more than six hours, speaking to the Public Accounts committee and the Media committee
- July 12 - around 100 RTÉ staff members and union representatives stage another protest at RTÉ headquarters
- August 16 - Grant Thornton publish their second report into the controversy. Media minister Catherine Martin says the findings are 'deeply concerning'. The report said it was “very plausible” that fees paid by RTÉ to its star presenter were under-declared by €120,000 from 2017-2019 to keep the payments under the €500,000 mark.
- August 17 - Mr Tubridy agrees to a draft contract with Mr Bakhurst for his return to the station on September 4 to host his morning radio show and a podcast. That afternoon, he releases a statement, claiming the report had made it clear that his "actual income from RTÉ in 2020 and 2021 matches what was originally published as my earnings for those years and RTÉ has not yet published its top ten earner details for 2022".
- This causes a clash between him and RTÉ - leading to the withdrawal of a contract and the end of negotiations. Ryan Tubridy was "shocked and disappointed" when he was told over the phone that he would not be returning to his presenting role at RTÉ "at this time.