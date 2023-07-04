Kerry's Valentia Island received most rain and least amount of sunshine in Ireland in June 

The weather station at Valentia Observatory in Kerry saw both the highest amount of rainfall and the lowest amount of sunshine of all the weather stations in the country last month, according to a new Met Éireann report.

A total of 124.5mm of rain fell on the station in June — the equivalent of 131% of its 1981 to 2010 long-term average (LTA).

The station also recorded a total of 200.8 hours of sunshine, the equivalent to 6.69 hours a day in June, the lowest overall recorded anywhere in the country.

The findings are included in Met Éireann's Weather Statement for June, a month which saw prolonged dry periods, intense thunderstorms leading to significant flooding in Kerry and elsewhere, and which was, overall, the warmest June in Ireland on record.

The forecaster says the month began with a week of near-unbroken sunshine, driven by a blocking area of high pressure dominating to the north of the country. As this high pressure system slowly pulled away, conditions became gradually more unstable, warm and humid.

At the same time, the country recorded sea surface temperatures well above average, along with very weak steering currents.

Met Éireann says that, between Tuesday, June 13, and Tuesday, June 20, low pressure off the southwest coast "destabilised the atmosphere", culminating in eight consecutive days of intense thunderstorm activity.

Further periods of thunder and lightening were then reported on Sunday, June 25, and Monday, June 26.

The forecaster's analysis also provides a detailed breakdown of the temperatures, rainfall, and the amount of sunshine recorded around the country last month.

Temperatures

Met Éireann says air temperatures at all of its weather stations were above their LTA for all of last month. A total of 23 stations recorded their warmest June on record, while two stations — Athenry in Galway and Shannon Airport — experienced 27 consecutive days with maximum air temperatures of 20C or higher.

The highest daily air temperature recorded last month was in Carlow's Oak Park, where the mercury hit 28.8C on Tuesday, June 13 — 10.5C above its LTA.

June 2023 was the warmest June on record with a mean 🌡️ of 16.2°C, 0.8°C above the previous warmest June in 1940 (based on provisional Island of Ireland data back to 1900). The climate statement for June looks at stats from our 25 primary weather stations-https://t.co/ETeXfdvQG4 pic.twitter.com/avhzjdz269 — Climate Services @ Met Éireann (@METclimate) July 4, 2023

The lowest temperature recorded in June was in Mount Dillon, Roscommon, where temperatures dropped to 2.1C on Saturday, June 3.

Rainfall

In terms of rainfall, the majority of monthly rainfall totals across the country last month were below their 1981-2010 LTAs.

Heavy rain led to flooding in Tralee on June 17. Picture: Domnick Walsh/ Eye Focus

Monthly rainfall totals ranged from 45.0mm at Casement Aerodrome in Dublin to 124.5 mm at Valentia Observatory.

Percentage of monthly rainfall values ranged from 62% — a monthly total of 50.3mm — at Cork Airport, to 139% — a monthly total of 94.7 mm — at Ballyhaise, Co Cavan.

Met Éireann says most of the rainfall in June was "convective in nature" meaning a significant amount from June 13- 20.

Sunshine

According to Met Éireann's report, sunshine totals were above their LTA at all of its weather stations in June.

Percentage of monthly sunshine values ranged from 139% — 216.1 hours — at Shannon Airport, to 142% — 227.3 hours — at Casement Aerodrome.

Monthly sunshine totals ranged from 200.8 hours at Valentia Observatory to 251.8 hours at Malin Head, Co Donegal.