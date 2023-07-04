Yellow thunderstorm warning for Cork, Waterford, Tipperary and eight other counties

The forecaster is also warning poor visibility and difficult travel conditions this afternoon and evening
Yellow thunderstorm warning for Cork, Waterford, Tipperary and eight other counties

Thunderstorm clouds passing over Kildare. File Picture: Damien Storan

Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 14:58
Steven Heaney

A status yellow thunderstorm has been issued for Cork and ten other counties as the recent spell of unsettled weather continues.

The warning for counties Cork, Waterford, Tipperary, Wicklow, Wexford, Offaly, Laois, Kilkenny, Kildare, Carlow, and Dublin, came into affect at 2.25pm this afternoon. It will remain in place until 9pm tonight.

During this time, Met Éireann is warning of prolonged heavy showers and associated spot flooding throughout the evening, and a possibility of hail.

The forecaster is also warning of poor visibility and difficult travel conditions.

Temperatures today will range from 14C to 18C in moderate to fresh west to northwest winds.

"Heavy showers in the southeast will clear early in the night," the the forecaster said.  

"However, further light showers will spread from the Atlantic over the west of the country, but turning largely dry with clear spells in the east. Lowest temperatures of 6C to 11C, in light west to southwesterly winds with a few mist patches in places too."

Wednesday's forecast is for shower and spells of sunshine once again, though with lighter showers than those seen in recent days. Highest temperatures tomorrow will range between 14C and 18C, with conditions coolest in Atlantic coastal areas. 

<p>The Ireland team wear black armbands and observe a minute's silence in memory of the late Munster Rugby elite performance officer Greig Oliver, father of U20 squad member Jack Oliver, and the recent tragedy on the Greek island of Ios involving two pupils from St Michael's College in Dublin, Max Wall and Andrew O'Donnell, before the U20 Rugby World Cup match between Fiji and Ireland at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch, South Africa. Photo: Nic Bothma/Sportsfile</p>

Ireland U20 rugby team observe minute’s silence for Greig Oliver

