Watch: Funnel clouds spotted in Dublin as thunderstorm warning hits Ireland 

Funnel Cloud, Dublin airport Picture Matt Fitzsimmons via Carlow Weather/Twitter

Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 15:46
Imasha Costa

Funnel clouds have been spotted in various parts of the country this week as Ireland deals with a raft of thunderstorm warnings.

Dublin is the latest county where such a weather phenomenon has been spotted. Carlow Weather's Alan O'Reilly shared a video of the latest funnel cloud, telling the Irish Examiner that they usually occur during thunderstorms and are not uncommon. 

They are usually small and not that obvious, said Mr O'Reilly but video footage shared by Matt Fitzsimmons shows a large funnel cloud hovering near Dublin Airport. 

According to a tweet, Mr Fitzsimmons reported seeing a few funnel clouds forming, and that this was the "largest of them." 

Funnel clouds are usually spotted over water around Ireland, Mr O'Reilly said. 

"They can occur during the thunderstorms like we have this week. Often they are spotted over water around Ireland. If they touch down on land, they become a tornado which are relatively rare in Ireland," he said. 

[social=tiwtter]https://twitter.com/METclimate/status/1671152752330936321[/social]

Over the weekend, another funnel cloud was spotted in Co Meath. 

Funnel clouds are spinning fingers of cloud that come close to, but never touch the ground. When they do touch the ground, they become a tornado. They are formed due to a rotating column of air and are usually associated with cumulonimbus.

Currently, a status orange thunderstorm and rain warning is in place for the entire country, with Met Eireann warning of "power outages, flash flooding and very difficult travelling conditions with reduced visibility".

Met Éireann has warned that there will be "thunderstorms and very heavy showers producing significant rainfall accumulations over short time periods". The warning is in place until 6pm on Tuesday. 

