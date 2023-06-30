Expect more 'frequent and extreme' weather, warns Met Éireann, as June breaks temperature record

June 2023 has been the hottest June in Ireland since records began, according to a new analysis from Met Éireann.

The forecaster says the average temperature this month has been 16C, exceeding the previous record average set in June 1940. This June was also the eighth consecutive June in which temperatures have been above average.

The highest daily temperature this June was 28.8C, recorded at the weather station in Carlow's Oak Park on June 13. Met Éireann says this is the third consecutive year that a temperature at or above this value has been observed here.

Although temperatures have fallen in recent days, Met Éireann climatologist Paul Moore says they will not prevent June 2023's record-breaking situation.

"This year’s particularly warm June is part of an observed warming trend and our research shows that this trend will continue," he said.

"Our recently published TRANSLATE project provides a reminder that right across society we need to understand and plan for a changing climate”.

Mr Moore said that an average monthly temperature of greater than 16C has been seen in July and August but never before in June.

"June 2023 was well above normal due to persistent warm days and nights," he said.

Twenty-three of twenty-five Met Éireann primary weather stations are showing their warmest June on record.

"In early June, cool easterly winds on the east coast meant that Phoenix Park and Dublin Airport stations were cooler but they still show their warmest June since 1976.”

Met Éireann says that climate change is making record-breaking temperatures more likely, and that the recent heavwave off the Irish coast has also driven more extreme sea-surface temperatures.

Sea surface temperatures around Ireland are significantly above average currently, with an ongoing Marine Heatwave declared by NOAA. See more about marine heatwaves and their projections for the future here - https://t.co/TF6cugmB5p pic.twitter.com/Ke1kU5x78y — Climate Services @ Met Éireann (@METclimate) June 28, 2023

“As climate change continues, we can expect further records to be broken and more frequent and extreme weather events," said Met Éireann researcher Dr Pádraig Flattery.

"A warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture - about 7% for every 1C of warming - and warmer waters, in turn, provide more energy for storms and can contribute to extreme rainfall events.”

Rainfall

While temperatures have soared this June, Ireland has also seen nine days of intense thunderstorm activities over the last fortnight.

Met Éireann's report states that while such a prolonged spell of thunderstorms has not been the norm here previously, "going forward we are likely to see more of this type of weather as the climate warms."

The report also notes a recent World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) warning that Europe is warming twice as fast as other continents. The rate of June heatwaves has tripled in Spain over the past 12 years, while June 2023 was also the warmest June of record in the UK.

Met Éireann's provisional statement of June 2023’s past weather and climate will be published on on its website late today.

It will also include information on rainfall and sunshine at the forecasters primary weather stations around the country.