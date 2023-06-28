RTÉ officials to face first Oireachtas committee on Wednesday

RTÉ executives will go before the first of two Oireachtas committees on Wednesday over the handling of hidden payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Key questions will be asked of the officials following RTÉ's statement on the €345,000 in non-publicised payments made to Mr Tubridy between 2017 and 2023.

The Oireachtas Media Committee will meet at 1.30pm on Wednesday for a discussion "on recent revelations concerning the transparency of RTÉ’s expenditure of public funds and governance issues following the statement issued by the RTÉ Board on 22 June 2023".

It is unclear who exactly from RTÉ will appear before the committee, bar chair of the RTÉ Board Siún Ní Raghallaigh and interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch.

On Tuesday, a nine-page statement from Mr Lynch said that only ex-director general Dee Forbes had all the information available about these payments.

It added that Mr Tubridy had not been made aware that RTÉ issued a credit note to Renault as part of the deal, and likewise that the Grant Thornton investigation commissioned into the payments had made “no finding of wrongdoing” on the part of either Renault or Mr Tubridy.

The statement said that legal advice, on foot of the Grant Thornton report, showed there was “no illegality” involved, and payments were made pursuant to an agreed contract.

As outlined in the report, when Mr Tubridy’s newest contract was being negotiated in early 2020, it was at a time when RTÉ was looking to cut the pay of its top stars by 15%.

An agreement was reached whereby commercial partner Renault would make payments of €75,000 to Mr Tubridy for contracted appearances, but Mr Tubridy’s agent, Noel Kelly, negotiated a deal whereby RTÉ would underwrite and guarantee these payments.

Mr Lynch said the series of €75,000 payments were negotiated by “the director general and the then-chief financial officer, supported by the RTÉ solicitor” and were then approved by Ms Forbes.

He said there was “significant pushback” by RTÉ over the provision to underwrite the €75,000. When Renault ceased its commercial partnership, RTÉ was contractually obliged to cover these payments. It was invoiced for two separate payments in 2022, and this was paid through its barter account, with a description of “consultancy fees” listed on the invoices. This was queried by auditors in March, the same month Mr Tubridy said he was stepping down from The Late Late Show, and revealed to the public last week.

Ms Forbes resigned with immediate effect from RTÉ on Monday, after a suspension from her role, which she had been due to leave at the start of July, last week. She said in her statement on Monday that she "did not at any stage act contrary to any advice".

She added that the RTÉ board had not treated her “with anything approaching the levels of fairness, equity and respect that anyone should expect as an employee, a colleague or a person”.

Ms Forbes will not appear before the Media Committee or the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday, citing "health reasons".

Sixteen people, including former and current members of RTÉ’s executive and board, have been invited before the PAC.

Some members of the Oireachtas media committee are now eager to bring both Mr Tubridy and his agent Mr Kelly in for questioning on another date, and are expected to agree to this at the end of their meeting today.

It is also understood that members are exploring the option of applying for powers to compel Ms Forbes to appear before the committee.

Meanwhile, the Government will agree the terms of reference for the external review of governance and culture at RTÉ before the end of the week.

“This is a really important issue, and we have to get it right,” said Media Minister Catherine Martin.