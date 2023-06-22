RTÉ apologises for overpaying Ryan Tubridy by €345,000 over five years

RTÉ has launched a series of pay and procedures probes after discovering that Ryan Tubridy’s remuneration was understated over a number of years.

The broadcaster, in a detailed statement, has admitted it understated the amount of money paid to Mr Tubridy’s earnings for the years 2017, 2018, and 2019 by €120,000.

RTÉ has also said earnings for the years 2020-2022 were also understated.

His previously published remunerations for 2020 and 2021 show he earned €466,250 and €440,000 respectively across those years.

By 2021, RTÉ said, his remuneration “appeared” to represent an 11% reduction on his 2019 earnings.

Following a review by accounts firm Grant Thornton, it was identified that Mr Tubridy’s remuneration had been understated by.

The circumstances that led to this understatement by RTÉ are, the broadcaster said, “currently under examination”.

An RTÉ spokesperson said: “It is necessary for the Board of RTÉ to correct the public record in relation to Mr. Tubridy’s earnings from RTÉ during the period 2017-2022.

“Mr Tubridy’s earnings were €545,000 in 2019 and €515,000 in 2021, representing an overall reduction of 5.5% in 2021 earnings compared to his 2019 earnings.”

The review carried out by Grant Thornton concerned a separate agreement under which Mr Tubridy was guaranteed by RTÉ an additional annual income of €75,000 which was intended to come from a commercial partner.

In making an agreement with the commercial partner, RTÉ said it concluded it on a cost-neutral basis to the commercial partner, and the fee due to Mr Tubridy was “guaranteed and underwritten by RTÉ”.

The spokesperson added: “Accordingly, under the terms of this agreement, a payment of €75,000 was received by Mr. Tubridy in July 2020 from a commercial partner, in exchange for a number of personal appearances a year.

“As part of this agreement, RTÉ, in turn, issued a credit note to the commercial partner thereby reducing the cost to it of its overall sponsorship arrangement with the organisation.

“The commercial partner did not renew this agreement for a second year, and since the agreement was guaranteed and underwritten by RTÉ, the payments were instead made directly by RTÉ to Mr. Tubridy’s agent (on his behalf).

“Mr Tubridy received two payments of €75,000 totalling €150,000, each in 2022 (being a payment for 2021 and a payment for 2022).

“It was these payments that prompted the review by Grant Thornton.”

The broadcaster said that following the Grant Thornton review, RTÉ carried out a review of Mr Tubridy’s previously stated remunerations.

Through this review, it was identified that his remuneration had been understated and the circumstances that led to this understatement by RTÉ are now under review.

The spokesperson added: “The RTÉ Board considers the public misstating of RTÉ’s financial information to be a very serious matter and has moved as quickly as it could, once it had independently established the facts, to publish the correct figures.

“At the request of the Board, RTÉ has this week conducted an internal review of the reporting of the remuneration of its top 10 most highly paid, on-air presenters.

“This review has found that the full cost to RTÉ of its contracts with the other such on air presenters, has been correctly reported.

“The Board has now requested that Grant Thornton review the contracts of RTÉ’s top 10 most highly paid on-air presenters to independently validate that all remuneration figures have been correctly stated and accounted for by RTÉ.

“Grant Thornton will also review the understatement by RTÉ of Mr. Tubridy’s published remuneration by €120,000 in the period 2017-2019.”