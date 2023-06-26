Dee Forbes resigns as RTÉ Director General with immediate effect

Dee Forbes resigns as RTÉ Director General with immediate effect

Dee Forbes was suspended from her role last Wednesday after news broke that Mr Tubridy was paid an extra €345,000 by RTÉ since 2017.

Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 07:27
David Kent

The Director General of RTÉ Dee Forbes has resigned with immediate effect.

In a statement on Monday morning, Ms Forbes said she is "deeply sorry" for her part in the situation involving hidden payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy.

In a statement on Monday morning, she said:

"I regret very much the upset and adverse publicity suffered by RTÉ, its staff and the unease created among the public in recent days. As Director General, I am the person ultimately accountable for what happens within the organisation and I take that responsibility seriously. I am tendering my resignation to RTÉ with immediate effect."

Ms Forbes' term as director general was due to end on July 11. RTÉ has previously announced that Kevin Bakhurst will replace her.

On Saturday the Government has announced an external independent review into the governance and culture at RTÉ as the Media Minister said the organisation faces into an “existential crisis”.

Furthermore, a Government decision on reform of the TV licence system has been paused pending the completion of this review.

What pay cuts did Ryan Tubridy take, and when?

