Stars seek to distance themselves from RTÉ pay scandal

RTÉ's biggest stars have publicly revealed the full extent of their pay packages, as the State broadcaster prepares to publish details of a review into secret payments to Ryan Tubridy.

Top broadcasters Miriam O'Callaghan, Joe Duffy, and Claire Byrne have all moved to distance themselves from the scandal after director general Dee Forbes — who was last week suspended from her role — announced she was quitting RTÉ with immediate effect.

Ms Forbes' resignation came after days of pressure following the revelation that undisclosed payments worth €345,000 were made to Mr Tubridy.

The Government's independent review of the saga will now determine if corporate governance at the broadcaster is fit for purpose.

The review, to be approved by Cabinet this morning, will examine the overall governance and internal culture at RTÉ and will look at financial management, particularly around the use of barter accounts, and the broadcaster's relationship with commercial agencies.

Former RTÉ director general Dee Forbes. Picture: Alan Hamilton

After announcing she was quitting yesterday, Dee Forbes said she regretted the "upset and adverse publicity suffered by RTÉ, its staff, and the unease created among the public in recent days".

However, the powerful Dáil public accounts committee (PAC) wants further explanations on the matter and is to extend invites to as many as 10 people, either employed by or who are former employees of RTÉ.

Ms Forbes is “top of the list” in terms of people the PAC wants to question, despite a broad consensus that she has likely been advised not to appear.

Taoiseach Leo Vardakar said Ms Forbes should attend the committee to clarify fully the circumstances of the secret payments.

It is understood that both the current chief financial officer of RTÉ Richard Collins and his predecessor Breda O’Keeffe will be among the invitees to Thursday's hastily-convened sitting.

Amid unprecedented levels of anger from people working in RTÉ, radio presenter Claire Byrne told her listeners that the most recently published fee for her salary of €350,000 was correct for her to present Claire Byrne Live on TV and her daily radio show.

However, as the television show has now ended, her salary has dropped.

"In order to be fully transparent with you here today, I want you to know that my RTÉ fee now is €280,000, and that fee was agreed for presenting this programme," she said.

That last contract was negotiated by Noel Kelly."

Ms Byrne noted she was paid a separate fee of €25,000 to present the TV quiz show, Ireland's Smartest.

Prime Time presenter Miriam O'Callaghan later confirmed that her salary earnings were as publicly declared — €263,000 — and insisted that she never received additional payments from RTÉ.

Liveline host Joe Duffy also confirmed on Monday's episode of the show that he received €300,000 for presenting the radio programme and €51,000 for his TV work, which includes The Meaning of Life.

RTÉ has said it will issue a "comprehensive statement" today setting out its understanding of the circumstances surrounding the misstating of Mr Tubridy's earnings.

The broadcaster will also publish as much as possible of the Grant Thornton review, which was commissioned by the audit and risk committee of the RTÉ board.