RTÉ says Dee Forbes signed off on payments to Ryan Tubridy

Dee Forbes resigned with immediate effect from RTÉ on Monday, having last week been suspended from her role, which she had been due to leave at the start of July. File photo: Niall Carson/PA

Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 18:17
Cianan Brennan

RTÉ has said a series of controversial payments to Ryan Tubridy from 2020 would have been given final approval by Director General Dee Forbes.

Its interim director general Adrian Lynch also pointed out that no member of RTÉ’s executive other than Ms Forbes “had all the necessary information in order to understand that the publicly declared figures for Ryan Tubridy could have been wrong”.

He said the series of payments, to be made by commercial partner Renault but underwritten by RTÉ, were negotiated by “the director general and the then chief financial officer (Breda O’Keeffe) supported by the RTÉ solicitor and approved by the director general”.

Ms Forbes resigned with immediate effect from RTÉ on Monday, having last week been suspended from her role, which she had been due to leave at the start of July.

In doing so, she said the RTÉ board had not treated her “with anything approaching the levels of fairness, equity and respect that anyone should expect as an employee, a colleague or a person”.

In his statement, which was accompanied by a redacted version of the Grant Thornton report commissioned into the payments to Mr Tubridy, Mr Lynch noted that Ms Forbes had “not had the opportunity to respond to the details set out below and may therefore challenge or disagree with our understanding and position”.

He said: 

Final approval of fees to be paid to RTÉ’s top 10 most highly paid on-air presenters is by the Director General.

He also said that no former employees had been asked to contribute to the statement.

Mr Lynch, while apologising “unreservedly” once more for the scandal which has rocked the broadcaster, noted however that legal advice given to RTÉ had concluded that there had been “no illegality” concerning the payments to Mr Tubridy, and that they had been made “pursuant to an agreed contract”.

He said that it is “important to note” that RTÉ had not restated its annual accounts on foot of the crisis and “does not need to restate” as all the payments in question, totalling €345,000 in excess of Mr Tubridy’s publicly-disclosed salary between 2017 and 2023, had been “reconciled in RTÉ’s published accounts”.

The public deserves answers and RTÉ needs to salvage its reputation

