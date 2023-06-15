Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal Sligo train accident

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal Sligo train accident

Jessica McLoughlin, left, with her niece Rebecca McLoughlin. 

Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 22:11
Michelle McGlynn and Sally Gorman

Gardaí are appealing for information about the tragic train accident in Sligo which claimed the life of Jessica McLoughlin.

The 40-year-old had been walking along near the train track at Ballysadare with her niece Rebecca when they were struck by a passing train.

Rebecca is currently in hospital being treated for her injuries.

The incident happened at Knocks Park at around 3.25pm on Wednesday and involved the 3.05pm rail service from Sligo to Connolly Station in Dublin.

Three investigations will now take place, involving the gardaí, the Railway Accident Investigation Unit, and Iarnród Éireann’s own internal examination.

Gardaí have this evening issued an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

They are particularly looking to speak with passengers who were on the Dublin to Sligo train service that arrived in Sligo at 2pm yesterday.

Passengers who travelled on the Dublin to Sligo service that left Sligo at 1pm are also asked to contact gardaí.

They can be contacted at Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

There were 100 people on board the train at the time. The passengers were brought to Boyle in Co Roscommon, where they boarded another rail service to Dublin.

The scene in Ballysadare, Co Sligo, following the fatal incident. Picture: Darek Novak/PA Wire
The scene in Ballysadare, Co Sligo, following the fatal incident. Picture: Darek Novak/PA Wire

Ms McLoughlin's body was removed to Sligo University Hospital from the scene, following a forensic examination.

An autopsy is now expected to be carried out.

As she recovers in hospital, Rebecca posted a heartbreaking tribute to her aunt who she said was more like a sister.

"Why couldn't it have been me. You have four beautiful kids left behind you," the 25-year-old wrote on Facebook.

Rebecca posted a heartbreaking tribute to her aunt, who she said was more like a sister.
Rebecca posted a heartbreaking tribute to her aunt, who she said was more like a sister.

“You didn't deserve this. I'm glad that we got to spend those last moments together though and I'll not forget what I promised you. I’ll not take back my word. I'm in bits here Jess. Why, oh why, did this have to happen.

My heart is broke. Lying in each other’s arms them last few moments I’ll never forget what you said to me. I’ll cherish that memory for as long as I live and will never forget you.

Rebecca also promised that she would not let Jessica’s children forget her and said she would always remind them about how much she loved them.

“Rest in peace my beautiful aunty. I don’t know what I'm gonna do without you u were one in a million never be another you I love u so much sleep tight til we meet again,” she added.

Read More

13,700 reports in 2022 of alleged abuse of vulnerable people

More in this section

Cyclist, 70s, seriously injured after collision with car Cyclist, 70s, seriously injured after collision with car
Iceland issued with notice to recall imported frozen animal products Iceland issued with notice to recall imported frozen animal products
Summer weather Aug 19th 2020 Thunderstorm warning for 13 counties ahead of wet weekend
trainPlace: SligoPerson: Jessica McLoughlinOrganisation: Iarnród ÉireannOrganisation: Gardaí
Bellator 275 - 3Arena

Conor McGregor denies sexually assaulting woman at basketball match  

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd