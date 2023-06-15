Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal Sligo train accident

Gardaí are appealing for information about the tragic train accident in Sligo which claimed the life of Jessica McLoughlin.

The 40-year-old had been walking along near the train track at Ballysadare with her niece Rebecca when they were struck by a passing train.

Rebecca is currently in hospital being treated for her injuries.

The incident happened at Knocks Park at around 3.25pm on Wednesday and involved the 3.05pm rail service from Sligo to Connolly Station in Dublin.

Three investigations will now take place, involving the gardaí, the Railway Accident Investigation Unit, and Iarnród Éireann’s own internal examination.

Gardaí have this evening issued an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

They are particularly looking to speak with passengers who were on the Dublin to Sligo train service that arrived in Sligo at 2pm yesterday.

Passengers who travelled on the Dublin to Sligo service that left Sligo at 1pm are also asked to contact gardaí.

They can be contacted at Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

There were 100 people on board the train at the time. The passengers were brought to Boyle in Co Roscommon, where they boarded another rail service to Dublin.

The scene in Ballysadare, Co Sligo, following the fatal incident. Picture: Darek Novak/PA Wire

Ms McLoughlin's body was removed to Sligo University Hospital from the scene, following a forensic examination.

An autopsy is now expected to be carried out.

As she recovers in hospital, Rebecca posted a heartbreaking tribute to her aunt who she said was more like a sister.

"Why couldn't it have been me. You have four beautiful kids left behind you," the 25-year-old wrote on Facebook.

Rebecca posted a heartbreaking tribute to her aunt, who she said was more like a sister.

“You didn't deserve this. I'm glad that we got to spend those last moments together though and I'll not forget what I promised you. I’ll not take back my word. I'm in bits here Jess. Why, oh why, did this have to happen.

My heart is broke. Lying in each other’s arms them last few moments I’ll never forget what you said to me. I’ll cherish that memory for as long as I live and will never forget you.

Rebecca also promised that she would not let Jessica’s children forget her and said she would always remind them about how much she loved them.

“Rest in peace my beautiful aunty. I don’t know what I'm gonna do without you u were one in a million never be another you I love u so much sleep tight til we meet again,” she added.