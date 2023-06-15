13,700 reports in 2022 of alleged abuse of vulnerable people

The HSE received 13,700 reports about alleged abuse of vulnerable people last year, including more than 4,000 older victims, the National Safeguarding Office report shows.

The 18% jump in reports compared to 2021 is seen by those working in the sector as a sign of growing awareness of abuse.

When allegations were followed up, the HSE safeguarding and protection teams found three out of four had “reasonable grounds for concern”, the latest report shows.

Just under one in three contacts were out of concern for someone over 65, and 69% were for younger vulnerable adults, including those with a disability.

It is the highest number of concerns the HSE has received around older people, and includes a 32% increase in alleged abuse reports for over-80s compared to the year before.

The teams received 2,140 concerns about abuse of over-80s, with psychological abuse the most commonly reported, at 716 times.

Additionally 21% or more than one in five were suffering financial abuse, and 22% were being physically abused.

Concern was raised about 93 people over 80 being sexually abused.

Among younger adults, the report shows psychological abuse was most commonly alleged, at 45%, followed by physical abuse at 37%.

“Concerns of alleged physical abuse decrease with age but remain significant across all age categories,” the report states.

Only 82 of all allegations related to self-neglect.

Elder abuse

“As our population ages, elder abuse has become a growing concern, with an estimated one in six older adults experiencing some form of abuse or neglect each year," said HSE National Safeguarding Office general manager Tim Hanly.

He said the figures remind people of the importance of watching out for vulnerable adults.

“The number of elder abuse reports to the HSE has risen this year to over 4,000 reports. However the figures remain low by international standards,” he said.

The detection and response to elder abuse is significantly challenged by a deficit in awareness and understanding, perhaps even recognition of the issue among staff, families, and communities.

He urged the public to be aware of the signs of abuse. The HSE warned that “ageist beliefs and practices remain pervasive” and these can contribute to abuse at home or in care settings.

Abusers can come in all forms, the report also shows. Among younger people, in 68% of cases the abuser was another service-user or peer, while among older people, in 43% of cases the abuser was an immediate family member.

The increase in reporting indicates a higher level of awareness and of people taking action, said Safeguarding Ireland chairperson Patricia Rickard-Clarke.

She encouraged anyone who has a safeguarding or elder-abuse concern to contact the gardaí or their local HSE safeguarding team through the central number 1800 700 700.

Gaps in legislation also need to be addressed so that people can be supported fully, she said.