Three investigations under way to determine cause of Sligo rail tragedy

A series of investigations are under way in an effort to determine the circumstances that led to two women being hit by a train in Sligo yesterday.

One pedestrian, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene while another woman in her 20s was taken to Sligo University Hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.

The incident occurred after the 3:05pm rail service left Sligo for Connolly Station in Dublin.

Emergency services were called to the scene. The driver of the train is believed to have been treated for shock.

Irish Rail spokesperson Jane Cregan confirmed three investigations will now take place, involving the Gardaí, the Railway Accident Investigation Unit, and Iarnrod Éireann’s own internal examination.

She told the Irish Examiner: “The 15.50 service from Sligo to Dublin Connolly struck two women in the vicinity of Ballisadare, shortly after 3pm.

"There were 100 people on board the train, and three investigations are under way”.

The passengers were brought to Boyle in Co Roscommon where they boarded another rail service to Dublin.

In a statement, a Garda spokesperson said: "One female pedestrian aged in her 40s was fatally injured, and her body remains at the scene. A second female aged in her 20s, has been removed from the scene to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries."

The statement added that the coroner had been notified. A team of forensic investigations examined the area.

The exact nature of the accident on the railway line is still not clear.

Local Sligo councillor Marie Casserly told the Irish Examiner that the community was in shock.

“It is horrific, and my sympathy goes out to the families of both women, the woman who passed away to her family and the woman who is injured," she said.

"They are unsure what exactly happened, but everyone is in shock.

“My thoughts are also with the driver of the train and the passengers — it is an awful shock for them it is such awful news”.