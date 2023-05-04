Fans will soon be Dancing in the Dark as The Boss is back in town

‘The Boss’ is back with a bang. Seven years on from the last time he graced Irish shores, Bruce Springsteen is set to play the first of his three sold-out gigs at Dublin’s RDS Arena tomorrow night.

Fans will be Dancing in the Dark Friday, Sunday, and Tuesday as Springsteen and The E Street Band take to the stage to play their biggest hits.

And it’s safe to say that Springsteen fever has well and truly swept the nation already. Hundreds of fans were removed from outside the Ballsbridge venue on Sunday, a whole five days before the first concert, according to promoter Peter Aiken.

These eager beavers were apparently trying to secure coveted wristbands to the pit area near the stage which won’t be released until closer to the time.

Although Bruce was Born in the USA, his love of Ireland is no secret. He has played the RDS 11 times already and attended several Dublin horse shows there to watch his daughter Jessica compete.

His show will begin at 7pm each night and fans have been urged to arrive on time, as there will be no support act.

But do not fear, because the Born to Run singer is expected to delight concertgoers with a three-hour marathon performance, a trademark move from the New Jersey songwriter who will perform for a grand total of 114,000 fans over the three nights.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked off the European leg of their tour with two house-rocking nights at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona last week. Picture: Emilio Morenatti/AP

The 73-year-old hitmaker kicked off the European leg of his tour with two house-rocking nights at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona last week, and it’s safe to say those shows have only whetted the appetites of Irish fans.

Springsteen was joined on stage by former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama and the surprise appearance has left Irish fans questioning who might join ‘The Boss’ in Dublin.

However, Aiken Promotions head of operations Shane Mates said he was “not aware” of any special guests. “That’s not to say that there won’t be,” he said.

While there may not be any special guests on stage, there will be one in the audience.

RTÉ veteran broadcaster, Charlie Bird, has shared his excitement ahead of Springsteen’s three-night run.

Mr Bird, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2021, has revealed that meeting ‘The Boss’ is the last thing on his bucket list.

However, that meeting was put in jeopardy earlier this week when Charlie suffered a fall and fractured his cheek bone.

Yesterday, however, he hinted that the meeting was back on the cards, saying: “Yes, I have a fractured cheek bone. But I also got great news. That other wish on my bucket list is going to happen this weekend.”

Earlier this week, Charlie admitted that he wanted Springsteen’s song 'Land of Hope and Dreams' to be played at his funeral, saying he goes “to sleep nearly every night playing this song."

Bruce Springsteen pays a visit to Pogues singer-songwriter Shane MacGowan at his Dublin home.

Springsteen has already paid a visit to legendary singer-songwriter Shane MacGowan at his Dublin home.

MacGowan’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke shared a photo of the special moment on Twitter with the caption: “What an amazing honour and a beautiful experience to get a visit from The Boss.

“Such a truly wonderful man and a total genius.” The Pogues frontman was hospitalised in December 2022 due to an infection.

The 'Fairytale of New York' singer, who turned 65 on Christmas Day, is now in a wheelchair and has a full-time carer.

Earlier today, Springsteen also dropped into Windmill Lane recording studios, whose clients include the Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, U2, Hozier, and Westlife. He added his name to the already crowded signature wall.

Bruce Springsteen drops into Dublin's Windmill Lane recording studios ahead of his sold-out Dublin concerts, meeting Greg Clooney, Tony Perrey, Michael O'Brien, and Pat McCaul.

Springsteen, who has 20 Grammy awards under his belt, first performed in Ireland at Slane Castle on June 1, 1985. He was 35 and it was his first major outdoor gig.

Tickets for that gig cost £15 face value, a baked potato with coleslaw cost £1 on the grounds, and posters of The Boss went for £1.50.

A stark contrast to today where tickets ranged from €96 to €156 for seated, and €131 for standing (exclusive of fees).

Those in attendance back in 1985 will remember it was a scorching hot day, but those Waitin' on a Sunny Day for this set of gigs might not be so lucky.

Met Éireann is forecasting some heavy and possibly thundery showers in the afternoon and early evening, with spot-flooding possible.