'I would love to meet Bruce Springsteen' — Charlie Bird

The much-loved former broadcaster, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease towards the end of 2021, has shared the last thing on his bucket list
'I would love to meet Bruce Springsteen' — Charlie Bird

Charlie Bird at the Climb With Charlie one-year anniversary. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 20:55
Imasha Costa

Meeting Bruce Springsteen is the last thing on Charlie Bird’s bucket list.

Ahead of the Boss's sold-out shows in the RDS in Dublin next week, the former broadcaster is hoping that the final item on his list can be checked off when the singer comes to Ireland.

Mr Bird, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) towards the end of 2021, shared the update on Twitter this evening.

In a heartfelt tweet, he said he wanted Springsteen’s song 'Land of Hope and Dreams' to be played at his funeral, saying he goes “to sleep nearly every night playing this song, along with 'The Parting Glass'".

Earlier this month, hundreds of people joined Charlie Bird as part of his Hand of Friendship Walk in aid of Samaritans and to raise awareness for MND.

He was joined by his wife Claire and their dog Tiger as well as volunteers and supporters, and has vowed to continue his work raising awareness of Samaritans’ work as long as he is “mobile and alive”. 

US president Joe Biden awards Bruce Springsteen a National Medal of Art during a ceremony at the White House on March 21.  Picture: Anna Moneymaker/Getty
US president Joe Biden awards Bruce Springsteen a National Medal of Art during a ceremony at the White House on March 21.  Picture: Anna Moneymaker/Getty

His latest charitable adventure follows the Climb with Charlie event that took place in 2021 when he and others climbed Croagh Patrick to raise money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

"Instead of Charlie shutting down shop, not leaving the house, he decided he was going to do something good with the horrors of having MND," said his wife Claire, in reference to the climb that raised €36m for charity.

"He decided after that, he wanted to continue working for a charity and he chose Samaritans — and they're an amazing charity."

Read More

First vaccine to protect older people from RSV approved at EU level 

More in this section

Fota Wildlife announces birth of cheetah cubs — and they want your name suggestions Fota Wildlife announces birth of cheetah cubs — and they want your name suggestions
I was the sole survivor of a plane crash - this is what I learned in eight days alone in the jungle I was the sole survivor of a plane crash - this is what I learned in eight days alone in the jungle
Harry Belafonte death Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
Person: Charlie BirdPerson: Bruce Springsteen
'I would love to meet Bruce Springsteen' — Charlie Bird

Are you a fan of Ireland's Fittest Family? Here's how to apply for the new series of the show

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd