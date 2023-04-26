'I would love to meet Bruce Springsteen' — Charlie Bird

Meeting Bruce Springsteen is the last thing on Charlie Bird’s bucket list.

Ahead of the Boss's sold-out shows in the RDS in Dublin next week, the former broadcaster is hoping that the final item on his list can be checked off when the singer comes to Ireland.

Mr Bird, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) towards the end of 2021, shared the update on Twitter this evening.

In a heartfelt tweet, he said he wanted Springsteen’s song 'Land of Hope and Dreams' to be played at his funeral, saying he goes “to sleep nearly every night playing this song, along with 'The Parting Glass'".

I still have one thing on my bucket list I would love to meet Bruce Springsteen when he is here. I want ‘Land of Hope and Dreams to be played at my funeral. This is mad , but I go to sleep nearly every night playing this song, along with ‘The Parting Glass. — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) April 26, 2023

Earlier this month, hundreds of people joined Charlie Bird as part of his Hand of Friendship Walk in aid of Samaritans and to raise awareness for MND.

He was joined by his wife Claire and their dog Tiger as well as volunteers and supporters, and has vowed to continue his work raising awareness of Samaritans’ work as long as he is “mobile and alive”.

US president Joe Biden awards Bruce Springsteen a National Medal of Art during a ceremony at the White House on March 21. Picture: Anna Moneymaker/Getty

His latest charitable adventure follows the Climb with Charlie event that took place in 2021 when he and others climbed Croagh Patrick to raise money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

"Instead of Charlie shutting down shop, not leaving the house, he decided he was going to do something good with the horrors of having MND," said his wife Claire, in reference to the climb that raised €36m for charity.

"He decided after that, he wanted to continue working for a charity and he chose Samaritans — and they're an amazing charity."