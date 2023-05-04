Bruce Springsteen visits Shane MacGowan — and Charlie Bird could be next to meet The Boss

‘The Boss’ Bruce Springsteen paid a special visit to legendary Irish singer-songwriter Shane MacGowan ahead of the first of three E Street Band's Dublin gigs.

Springsteen and the E Street Band are set to kick off their sold-out concerts on Friday at the RDS in Dublin.

While in Ireland preparing for his three-night Dublin run, the 73-year-old met up with one Irish music legend.

In a post to Twitter, Shane MacGowan’s wife Victoria Mary Clake shared a snap of the moment ‘The Boss’ and The Pogues singer, Shane MacGowan met. She described the American singer as “a truly wonderful man”.

"What an amazing honour and a beautiful experience to get a visit from The Boss,” she wrote.

“Such a truly wonderful man and a total genius.”

What an amazing honour and a beautiful experience to get a visit from The Boss!!! ⁦@springsteen⁩ ⁦@ShaneMacGowan⁩ Such a truly wonderful man and a total genius! pic.twitter.com/waXwmWOHTZ — @victoriamary (@Victoriamary) May 3, 2023

In December 2022, the 'Fairytale of New York' singer was hospitalized due to an infection, with his wife asking fans for “prayers” at the time but thankfully, he was home in time for Christmas. MacGowan, who turned 65 on Christmas Day, is now in a wheelchair and has a full-time carer.

'Great news'

Meanwhile, journalist Charlie Bird has been speaking about his excitement ahead of the Bruce Springsteen gigs. The former RTÉ broadcast journalist, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2021, has said that meeting ‘The Boss’ is the last item on his bucket list.

I met my great Pal Daniel today. Also so delighted that I lit a candle for frontline works.Great help today from them at Michaels and Vincent’s AE. Yes I have a fractured cheek bone. But I also got great news. That other wish on my bucket list is going to happen this weekend. pic.twitter.com/oEFqZKFimL — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) May 3, 2023

Bird suffered a fall over the weekend and has a fractured cheekbone. However, his excitement for the Springsteen gig remains and in a recent post to Twitter, he hinted at a possible meeting with the New Jersey singer.

In a post alongside a photo with Donegal singer Daniel O’Donnell, Bird said: “Yes I have a fractured cheek bone. But I also got great news. That other wish on my bucket list is going to happen this weekend.”