The Boss is back: FAQs for Bruce Springsteen's Dublin gigs this weekend

THE BASICS

What's this, now?

The Boss. Legendary singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen is back in town, and he's brought the E Street Band, his equally storied live and studio collaborators - playing the RDS in Dublin this weekend, on Friday May 5, Sunday May 7, and Tuesday May 9.

Any chance of tickets?

Sold out, we're afraid. Promoters and Ticketmaster warn, as ever, to be very cautious of possible scams - keep an eye on ticketmaster.ie in case of any last-minute returns.

Screenshots or printouts of digital tickets will not be accepted as entry, and fans should show a live barcode on their Ticketmaster app to gain entry.

Revellers should also make sure their phones are fully charged, and set phone brightness to maximum when entering the scanning area.

What are the age restrictions?

No under-18s in the standing/pitch area, under-16s to be accompanied by an adult 18 years old or older, and absolutely no under-5s.

I have tickets - what time are doors?

Doors open at 5pm on every show day, kickoff at 7pm, show due to finish by 10.30pm.

Early queueing outside the RDS Arena isn't permitted, either - it's a residential area.

Any word on supports?

None. With a penchant for marathon gigs going into three-plus-hour territory, suffice to say, the Boss will provide - but don't discount a guest or two joining the Boss during his own set.

A very special guest will be among the 114,000 in attendance across the three days: broadcaster and motor neurone disease advocate Charlie Bird spoke last week about his excitement ahead of the gigs, and revealed that meeting the New Jersey singer is the final item on his bucket list.

Reckon he'll play the hits?

That's what a setlist from last weekend in Barcelona suggests.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Olympic Stadium of Montjuic in Barcelona, Spain Picture: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

GETTING THERE

How do I get to the RDS?

Gig-goers are asked to plan their journey well in advance, with transportforireland.ietarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> being recommended, and drivers are asked to be mindful of delays around traffic, roadworks or other delays - keep an eye on theaa.ie, or tune in to local radio for updates.

The venue suggests public transport in the first instance - and in the absence of a LUAS line, that means the bus or DART.

Once you get to the city, either via public transport or your own steam, the following bus routes bring you to the RDS Arena.

4 From Harristown To Monkstown Avenue via Ballsbridge (Anglesea Rd.)

7 From Mountjoy Sq. Towards Loughlinstown/ Cherrywood via Ballsbridge (Anglesea Rd.)

7a From Mountjoy Sq. Towards Loughlinstown

27X From UCD Belfield To Clare Hall Via RDS Ballsbridge

There are also multiple routes to and from the nearby Donnybrook Road Bus Garage on the N11, which is only 10 minutes' walk distance from the RDS. They are 46a, 145, 32x, 39a, 41x, 7b, 51x, 66x and 67x.

The RDS is also accessible via the DART at Connolly Station in Dublin - the DART outside Connolly goes to Lansdowne Station and Sandymount Station, both of which are approximately a 5-minute walk from the RDS.

What's the parking situation?

No parking on the streets in the immediate vicinity of the RDS Arena - it's a residential area with parking reserved as such. Dublin City Council’s Parking Enforcement will be present, and illegally-parked cars will be clamped or towed away.

The venue strongly encourages gig-goers to use public transport, recognised car parks, or to park on the outskirts of the city and take public transport over and back.

An Garda Siochana will have a traffic management plan in operation - more at garda.ie.

What about accessibility parking?

Limited nearby parking will be available to accessibility/wheelchair ticket holders - organisers should be in touch with parking passes, which should be printed out for display and access on the day. Blue badges will not be accepted.

Bruce Springsteen performs at the Olympic Stadium of Montjuic in Barcelona, Spain Picture: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

ON THE DAY

What's the security situation?

Check will happen on the way in. Don’t bring a bag unless you need to, and any bag larger than A4 size will not be permitted. No cloakroom or storage, and umbrellas, outside alcohol (or other food and drink), garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans aren't allowed.

Will there be food and drink onsite?

Yes, there'll be stands onsite selling food and drink - though as usual, alcohol is restricted to over-18s and subject to ID checks.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

No professional photography, video cameras or audio recording gear. Smartphones are allowed, but iPads and GoPro cameras are also banned.

What’s the weather forecast?

It's expected to be warm across the three days, with scattered showers expected on Friday. Layers might be a good idea in case of the Irish weather.

Will there be merchandise on sale?

Yes, though promoters have asked people to get to the merch stand early to avoid disappointment.

What if I get in late?

Once you have a valid ticket, you will be allowed entry.

Can I leave and re-enter the venue throughout the day?

No. Organisers say: "We have been counting down the days to these shows for so long now and we would hate for you to miss any portion of the events, therefore it’s very important that you please keep in mind that once you leave the venue on the show day, re-entry will not be possible."

What if my ticket doesn't scan, and I'm not let in?

Go to the venue box office where someone will be able to help you work out what’s gone wrong - though promoters ask attendees to be mindful of scams.

Spectators crowd the Olympic Stadium of Montjuic as Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform. Picture: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

ACCESSIBILITY

I have a wheelchair-accessible ticket - who do I contact with questions?

Contact Ticketmaster via your Ticketmaster account, or via the help section on ticketmaster.ie.

What's the craic with the designated area for wheelchair users?

There will be a purpose-built raised accessibility platform for these events, with limited space - the promoter will not be able to accommodate those who do not have an accessibility ticket.

Although disabled gig-goers have been campaigning for changes, access to the wheelchair area operates a strict 1+1 policy.

Gig-goers using a wheelchair, mobility scooter or other type of mobility support (including crutches) but without a ‘wheelchair area’ ticket or ticket for a suitable area may not be admitted.

My circumstances have changed - I am now in need of accessibility accommodation. Who do I contact?

Contact Ticketmaster via your Ticketmaster account, or via the help section on ticketmaster.ie.

For more information and updates, keep an eye on social media, or go to aikenpromotions.com.