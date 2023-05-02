The Boss is back: Springsteen all set for return to Ireland

The Boss is back in town for the first time in almost seven years and fans can expect outstanding shows over the three-night Dublin run.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are kicking off their sold-out concerts this Friday at the RDS.

The 73-year-old singer is known for his three-hour gigs and promoters say that he will deliver just that.

Playing on Friday, Sunday and Tuesday, fans are being warned to arrive on time as there will be no support act.

Springsteen and the band kicked off the European leg of the tour in Barcelona last weekend.

Fans will have been watching the US tour with great excitement as some very special guests joined The Boss on stage - including Michelle Obama.

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt on stage in Barcelona, Spain. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

However, there is no official word on whether fans will be treated to any special guest appearances at the Irish shows, according to Aiken Promotions Head of Operations, Shane Mates.

There may not be any special guests on stage but there will be one in the audience.

Charlie Bird spoke last week about his excitement ahead of the Springsteen gigs and revealed that meeting the New Jersey singer is the final item on his bucket list.

When asked whether any arrangements have been made to grant Charlie's wish, Mr Mates said that at this stage there are no arrangements in place but extended his well wishes to Charlie after he suffered a bad fall over the weekend.

Although Bruce was Born in the USA, his love of Ireland is no secret. He has made several trips over the years and is a frequent visitor to the RDS as his daughter Jessica has competed in horse shows there.

Peter Aiken, promoter of the Bruce Springsteen gigs in Ireland. Picture: Darragh Kane

Promoters remain tight-lipped about when Springsteen will arrive in Ireland but expect him to be here "well in time" for Friday's show.

Ireland is something of a second home for Bruce, said Mr Mates who has worked on a number of Springsteen tours.

"I think this place certainly holds a special part of his heart," said Mr Mates.

With a day off between each gig and three days off before the tour heads to Paris, people shouldn't be surprised if they see him knocking around the city over the next week.