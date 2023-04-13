Hundreds pay respects at first funeral of Galway teenage road crash victims

Hundreds of people have paid their respects to the family of Kirsty Bohan in Headford as the first of the teenage victims of the Bank Holiday traffic accident lay in repose in the north Galway town.

Mourners travelled from all directions to sympathise with Kirsty's parents, Christy and Theresa, and her older sisters Martha and Ava on the death of the 14-year-old.

She died following the single-vehicle accident not far from her home at Ballyfruit outside the town when the car in which four teenagers were travelling hit a tree around 5.45am on Monday.

Another 14-year old, Lukas Joyce from nearby Corrandulla, also died in the crash, while two other students of Presentation College Headford — a 14-year old girl and a 13-year old boy — are being treated for multiple injuries at University College Hospital.

Sympathisers parked their cars on the outskirts of the town and walked to Ryder’s Funeral Home on Main Street in Headford throughout Thursday afternoon and evening.

A member of the local community placing more flowers among the bouquets left at the scene of the accident on the L6127 in Headford Co Galway, where teenagers Kirsty and Lukas lost their lives.

The grim wet and windy weather of all week gave way to bright sunshine but the mood was sombre as people still come to terms with an accident which has caused widespread shock and sadness.

A pink and white floral tribute in the hearse greeted mourners as they arrived.

Volunteer stewards from the local community and members of An Garda Siochána helped keep traffic moving around the busy north Galway town which is just a short distance from the Mayo border.

Kirsty Bohan’s funeral Mass will be celebrated a few kilometres outside the town in the Church of St Patrick and Cuana at 12 noon on Friday. She will be laid to rest afterwards in nearby Donaghpatrick cemetery.

Meanwhile, Lukas Joyce from Farmstown, Corrandulla, will be laid to rest in Annaghdown cemetery following requiem mass at noon in St Brendan’s Church, Annaghdown, on Saturday.

Lukas, who is survived by his parents Joe and Neringa, his grandparents in Lithuania, Vitas and Zita Kelmeliene, aunt and uncles, will repose at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel on Friday afternoon from 3- 6pm.

Gardaí in Tuam are continuing their investigations into the Bank Holiday crash.