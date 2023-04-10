Two young teenagers killed with two more injured in Galway crash 

Two teenagers have died and two more have been injured following a collision in Galway.

The single car collision occurred on Monday at approximately 5.45am on the L6127 at Glennagarraun in the Ballyfruit area of Headford.

The car had four occupants on-board, two boys and two girls, all of whom were young teenagers, gardaí said.

One boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The remaining three occupants were taken to University Hospital Galway (UHG) where a girl has since been pronounced dead.

The other occupants remain in UHG for treatment on their injuries.

Gardaí said the road in Headford is currently closed and a technical examination of the scene is currently underway. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are engaging with the families of all involved and Garda Family Liaison Officers will formally be appointed, a statement added.

An appeal for witnesses to the collision has also been issued.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the L6127 at Glennagarraun, Ballyfruit in Headford between 5.30am and 6am are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.