First modular homes for Ukrainians fleeing war will not now be ready until June

The first modular homes for Ukrainians will now not be ready until June, a year after they were first announced. It had been initially indicated that the rapid-build homes would be installed and ready to move into by November 2022.

However, the projects have been dogged by delays and opposition from some local communities with a number of protests held outside earmarked sites.

It comes amid warnings that almost 900 international protection (IP) applicants will be homeless by the start of May.

The Irish Refugee Council has said the recent lifting of the moratorium on evictions and hotels returning to tourist use as the summer season approaches give rise to the current “unprecedented” situation where those seeking asylum have not been offered accommodation.

With a lifespan of up to 60 years, the homes will be used to house Ukrainians for up to three years, after which they will be offered to local authorities for social housing. Picture: Department of the Taoiseach

Projections based on current trends — with 27 IP applicants homeless in Ireland in late January and 371 homeless in late March — would see 865 IP applicants homeless by the start of May if the current situation does not change, the Irish Refugee Council predicts.

“It’s already a very grave situation but if it does continue, it could get a lot worse,” Irish Refugee Council CEO Nick Henderson told the Irish Examiner. “Nine hundred people is a huge pressure on our service and it will become quite a visible problem on Dublin streets.”

At present, new arrivals into Ireland who are male are not being offered emergency accommodation.

“People in this situation are the sole responsibility of the International Protection Accommodation Service [IPAS] and they don’t have any entitlement to mainstream homeless accommodation services, which are already under severe strain,” Mr Henderson said.

The Government initially approved the construction of 500 rapid-build homes for those fleeing the war in Ukraine last June but this number was increased to 700 with the potential to house up to 2,800 individuals in family units.

Having missed the initial November deadline, it had been hoped that some of the homes would be ready by Easter but the timeline has again slipped. A Department of Integration spokesperson said: “The timeframe for the installation of the rapid build homes is dependent on works required at each individual site and the timescale for the manufacture of the homes required.

“Accordingly, it is planned for works to be completed on the first site in mid-May with residents starting to move into the homes in early to mid-June.”

However, it is expected to take until August to complete all of the 700 homes.

It is estimated that the rapid-build homes will cost between €125,000 and €150,000 to develop and they would house Ukrainians for up to three years, at which point they will be offered to the local authority for social housing. The units have a lifespan of up to 60 years.

The spokesperson added that work is also underway to identify and evaluate further sites for the rapid build project.

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman has also asked all other departments to identify properties that may provide additional accommodation options.

“[The department] is in ongoing contact with all government departments and agencies to identify available state properties that are suitable for use and those that are immediately available have been put into use,” the spokesperson said.

“Some properties identified require additional work and assessments and plans to utilise those that are viable are underway.”