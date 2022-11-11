Up to 250 modular homes ready for Ukrainian refugees in new year, says O'Gorman

Last month, Ukrainian refugees slept on the floor at Dublin Airport. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 10:15
Ciara Phelan, Political Correspondent

There has been a fall in the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland in the last two weeks after the Ukrainian embassy highlighted the pressures on accommodation here, Children's Minister Roderic O’Gorman has said.

Mr O'Gorman, who is responsible for overseeing the State’s response to accommodation for Ukrainians, said there continues to be “real pressure” on the provision of accommodation and the department is working with hotels to extend contracts.

He said the State hopes to have around 200-250 modular homes ready early in the new year and a further 250 in February or March.

He said this would help with accommodating refugees who are currently being housed in hotels but in cases where the hotel may want to go back catering for tourism next summer.

The minister said Cabinet will also be bringing forward new proposals in terms of extending the delivery of modular accommodation to support Ukrainians.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials say Russian troops have had "no choice" but to flee the southern city of Kherson.

The country says 41 areas in the region have been liberated, following a call from the Kremlin to withdraw its forces.

But president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is still urging caution over the situation, saying it is too early to fly their flag over the city.

Ukrainian soldier Artur thinks it is right to still be wary.

"Now our infantry is clearing the villages of the remnants of the Russian troops who have already begun the active phase of retreat," he said.

"But they do not retreat completely and on a large scale. They also resist, as before, but with a smaller number of people."

A Russian withdrawal would mark a serious setback for Moscow, while giving Ukraine a critical launching pad for supplies and troops to aid its effort to win back other lost territory in the south, including Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014.

- Additional reporting by PA

Ukraine
