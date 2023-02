No decision has been made yet about whether a site in a north Cork town will see 30 modular homes earmarked for Ukrainian refugees, the Government has said.

Confusion in recent days arose after a sign mentioning work on the site at Carhookeal in Mallow was cited by locals as proof that the building of 30 homes was imminent.

There have been protests at the site in recent weeks by people who complained that they have not been consulted about the project.

The Department of Integration has said the notice at the site was from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) about preliminary investigative works and has no bearing on whether or not the 30 modular homes will be built there

A department spokesperson said: “Full consideration of the use of the site for rapid-build housing is ongoing and no final decision has been taken as to its viability.

Development works will not commence until that viability assessment has been completed.

The Office of Public Works, which has been tasked by the Government to develop the rapid-build programme, said the structures that local residents saw at the site in Mallow are portable buildings used by the contractor during the detailed site investigation.

The site is opposite the former location of the town’s GAA club.

Residents and public representatives alike said they were in the dark over the plans and they called for an emergency briefing.

The site is being considered for 30 two-bed units, each with the capacity to accommodate a family of four, and has a water main running through.

The modular homes are estimated to cost between €125,000 and €150,000 each.

They could house Ukrainians for up to three years and they would then be offered to the local authority for social housing, and have a lifespan of up to 60 years.