Revealed: What Ireland searched for on Google in 2022

Word games, Covid, and the war in Ukraine were among the topics on Irish minds in 2022.

Google has released its annual Year in Search results and it shows that, just like the rest of the world, Ireland found itself in the grips of a serious Wordle obsession.

The online word game features heavily on the list, as does its many variations. Wordle was 2022's overall most popular search with Heardle also making it into the top 10.

The original game and six variations of it dominate the top 10 tech searches.

'How to spell askew' made the top 10 'How To' searches after the word frustrated players on April 25.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest news story of the year generated huge interest as Irish people sought to learn more about Ukraine following Russia's invasion in February.

Ukraine, Russia, Vladimir Putin, and 'what is an oligarch' were among the most popular searches.

'How to help Ukraine' also appeared high in the rankings as people felt compelled to help those who found themselves living in a warzone overnight.

This year began on a tragic note with the killing of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy while she was out jogging in Tullamore on January 12.

Her death saw the country unite in grief with vigils held in her memory and calls for real action to be taken to tackle violence against women in Ireland.

The impact of the story is evident as the name Ashling Murphy was among the most frequent searches this year.

Notable celebrity deaths featured in the data released by Google include The Golden Girls' Betty White, Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins, and Grease star Olivia Newton-John.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth was the most searched among the people who passed away this year after the 96-year-old died in September having celebrated her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

Almost three years into the pandemic, you would be forgiven for thinking that people have the testing process down pat.

It appears that is not the case as the virus features heavily among Irish people's How To queries — how to get a Covid cert, how to book PCR, how to do an antigen.

Ireland saw the majority of Covid measures lifted in January but it looks as though many of us are continuing to embrace life at home with Netflix shows and cocktail recipes among the popular Irish searches.

The Pornstar Martini, a hen party staple, was all the rage this year, topping the list as the most searched recipe, indicating that people are opting to drink and socialise at home rather than head out to the pub.

While sipping on cocktails, people were binging Netflix series such as The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Inventing Anna.

Hollywood provided almost as much drama off-screen as it did on in 2022, beginning with the slap heard around the world.

Will Smith became the third most searched person after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The divisive defamation trial involving actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trended on social media daily so it is no surprise the former spouses were the top two most searched people this year.

Don't Worry Darling was among the most popular films likely thanks to its chaotic release which saw stories of a rift between lead actress Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde.

Ireland's love of superhero films shows no signs of fading as The Batman was the most popular film searched with the new Thor film also ranking on the list.

The World Cup in Qatar topped the sports list this year as the tournament has been mired in controversy since before it even began last month.

Soccer made up half of the top 10 sport-related searches while the Ireland's win over the All Blacks grabbed attention in July.

January's saga involving Novak Djokovic and Australian authorities led to the tennis star being deported the day before the 2022 Australian Open began. It also saw the tournament rank as Ireland's second most popular sporting search.

Overall searches

Wordle

Ukraine

Queen Elizabeth

Ashling Murphy

World Cup

Heardle

The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Johnny Depp

Russia

Anne Heche

People

Johnny Depp

Amber Heard

Will Smith

Vladimir Putin

Liz Truss

Novak Djokovic

Anna Delvey

Matt Hancock

Michael Owen

Sinead O'Connor

Losses

Queen Elizabeth

Ashling Murphy

Anne Heche

Olivia Newton-John

Betty White

Taylor Hawkins

Ray Liotta

Aaron Carter

Shane Warne

Bob Saget

Sports

World Cup

Australian Open

Ireland v New Zealand

Nations League

AFCON

Ireland v South Africa

GAA fixtures

Winter Olympics

Liverpool v Real Madrid

Ireland v Ukraine

Films

The Batman

Uncharted

Thor Love & Thunder

Top Gun

Banshees of Inisherin

Encanto

Black Adam

The Lost Daughter

Don't Worry Darling

The Good Nurse

Tech

Wordle

Heardle

Quordle

Globle

Nerdle

Foclach

Octordle

James Webb Telescope

Fifa 23 web app

iPhone 14

Recipes

Pornstar martini

Mushroom soup

Spaghetti bolognese

Overnight oats

Tomato soup

Baked oats

Chicken breast

Beef bourguignon

Chocolate brownie

Raspberry jam

How to

How to get a Covid cert

How to book PCR

How to play Wordle

How to do antigen

How to solve a Rubik's Cube

How to tie a tie

How to unblock your nose

How to spell askew

How to help Ukraine

How to apply for fuel allowance online

What is?