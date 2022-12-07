Revealed: What Ireland searched for on Google in 2022

Word games, Covid, and the war in Ukraine were among the topics on Irish minds in 2022.
Google has released its annualresults and it shows that, just like the rest of the world, Ireland found itself in the grips of a serious Wordle obsession.
The online word game features heavily on the list, as does its many variations. Wordle was 2022's overall most popular search with Heardle also making it into the top 10.
The original game and six variations of it dominate the top 10 tech searches.
'How to spell askew' made the top 10 'How To' searches after the word frustrated players on April 25.
Unsurprisingly, the biggest news story of the year generated huge interest as Irish people sought to learn more about Ukraine following Russia's invasion in February.
Ukraine, Russia, Vladimir Putin, and 'what is an oligarch' were among the most popular searches.
'How to help Ukraine' also appeared high in the rankings as people felt compelled to help those who found themselves living in a warzone overnight.
This year began on a tragic note with the killing of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy while she was out jogging in Tullamore on January 12.
Her death saw the country unite in grief with vigils held in her memory and calls for real action to be taken to tackle violence against women in Ireland.
The impact of the story is evident as the name Ashling Murphy was among the most frequent searches this year.
Notable celebrity deaths featured in the data released by Google includeBetty White, Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins, and star Olivia Newton-John.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth was the most searched among the people who passed away this year after the 96-year-old died in September having celebrated her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.
Almost three years into the pandemic, you would be forgiven for thinking that people have the testing process down pat.
It appears that is not the case as the virus features heavily among Irish people's How To queries — how to get a Covid cert, how to book PCR, how to do an antigen.
Ireland saw the majority of Covid measures lifted in January but it looks as though many of us are continuing to embrace life at home with Netflix shows and cocktail recipes among the popular Irish searches.
The Pornstar Martini, a hen party staple, was all the rage this year, topping the list as the most searched recipe, indicating that people are opting to drink and socialise at home rather than head out to the pub.
While sipping on cocktails, people were binging Netflix series such as and .
Hollywood provided almost as much drama off-screen as it did on in 2022, beginning with the slap heard around the world.
Will Smith became the third most searched person after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.
The divisive defamation trial involving actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trended on social media daily so it is no surprise the former spouses were the top two most searched people this year.
Don't Worry Darling was among the most popular films likely thanks to its chaotic release which saw stories of a rift between lead actress Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde.
Ireland's love of superhero films shows no signs of fading aswas the most popular film searched with the new Thor film also ranking on the list.
The World Cup in Qatar topped the sports list this year as the tournament has been mired in controversy since before it even began last month.
Soccer made up half of the top 10 sport-related searches while the Ireland's win over the All Blacks grabbed attention in July.
January's saga involving Novak Djokovic and Australian authorities led to the tennis star being deported the day before the 2022 Australian Open began. It also saw the tournament rank as Ireland's second most popular sporting search.
- Wordle
- Ukraine
- Queen Elizabeth
- Ashling Murphy
- World Cup
- Heardle
- The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Johnny Depp
- Russia
- Anne Heche
- Johnny Depp
- Amber Heard
- Will Smith
- Vladimir Putin
- Liz Truss
- Novak Djokovic
- Anna Delvey
- Matt Hancock
- Michael Owen
- Sinead O'Connor
- Queen Elizabeth
- Ashling Murphy
- Anne Heche
- Olivia Newton-John
- Betty White
- Taylor Hawkins
- Ray Liotta
- Aaron Carter
- Shane Warne
- Bob Saget
- World Cup
- Australian Open
- Ireland v New Zealand
- Nations League
- AFCON
- Ireland v South Africa
- GAA fixtures
- Winter Olympics
- Liverpool v Real Madrid
- Ireland v Ukraine
- The Batman
- Uncharted
- Thor Love & Thunder
- Top Gun
- Banshees of Inisherin
- Encanto
- Black Adam
- The Lost Daughter
- Don't Worry Darling
- The Good Nurse
- Wordle
- Heardle
- Quordle
- Globle
- Nerdle
- Foclach
- Octordle
- James Webb Telescope
- Fifa 23 web app
- iPhone 14
- Pornstar martini
- Mushroom soup
- Spaghetti bolognese
- Overnight oats
- Tomato soup
- Baked oats
- Chicken breast
- Beef bourguignon
- Chocolate brownie
- Raspberry jam
- How to get a Covid cert
- How to book PCR
- How to play Wordle
- How to do antigen
- How to solve a Rubik's Cube
- How to tie a tie
- How to unblock your nose
- How to spell askew
- How to help Ukraine
- How to apply for fuel allowance online
- What is Nato?
- What is monkey pox?
- What is Wordle?
- What is an oligarch?
- What is an NFT?
- What is aphasia?
- What is hepatitis?
- What is the population of Ukraine?
- What is salmonella?
- What is the Met Gala?