Cabinet to sign off on removal of most Covid-19 restrictions

Cabinet will meet this afternoon to sign off on the removal of most Covid-19 restrictions.

Health officials last night recommended the ending of most Covid-19 restrictions in the coming days.

The optimistic advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will put the end in sight after almost two years of restrictions.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan advised government that there is no longer and public health rationale for the majority of Covid-19 measures.

Cabinet is to meet this afternoon to sign off on the revised plans, with an announcement expected from the Taoiseach this evening, though the timeframe for unwinding all restrictions is not yet clear.

Peak has passed

Nphet met yesterday and, in a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, it suggested the end of two-metre social distancing, as well as the removal of caps on event attendance, guidance on household visits, and restrictions on hospitality as soon as the Government deems appropriate.

The 8pm closing time in hospitality will be scrapped as Nphet signals that the worst of the Omicron peak has passed.

In recent days, the number of cases has declined sharply, with 10,571 confirmed yesterday, including both PCR-confirmed and self-reported antigen tests.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus stands at 910, which is a reduction of 14 since Wednesday. Of those being treated in hospital, the number of people in intensive care units remains unchanged at 90.

No timelines

Nphet has gone further than many in Government had expected in its recommendations. That includes not recommending the continued use of vaccine passes in most venues, and advising that working from home can end on a phased basis. Nightclubs will also be permitted to reopen under the new plans, with Nphet telling the Government that there is no longer a rationale for most restrictions.

The advice does suggest that mask-wearing, isolation for symptomatic cases, and Covid passes for international travel will remain in place but a return to full capacity sporting events is on the cards as soon as Government deems it to be appropriate, sources said.

While Nphet has stated it is safe to remove most measures, it has not set out any timelines and that has raised an expectation that ministers could ease some restrictions immediately. However, it's understood that most restrictions will be lifted starting next week and not at the weekend.

Cabinet will meet at 3pm today to discuss the letter, but one senior minister said that the advice was "all good", with another saying that it showed confidence that the worst of the two-year pandemic is over.

One Nphet source said that the advice was optimistic, but said that there is still a long way to go until Covid-19 is a thing of the past.

Within Government, there was optimism about how Ireland had weathered the Omicron wave of Covid-19, with case numbers now more than half their peak.

Responding to the news, representatives of the hospitality sector urged government to implement the changes immediately.

Donall O'Keeffe of the Licensed Vintners Association said pubs are "ready and waiting" to open their doors.

If the Government gives the green light then the recovery of the hospitality and night time sectors could begin as early as Friday night.

Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants Association of Ireland echoed this sentiment and called for Government to allow "all hospitality businesses trade as normal" from Friday,

Earlier in the day, Taoiseach Micheál Martin had signalled that many restrictions were set to come to an end.

"The situation is positive. We have come through Omicron better than we might have expected prior to Christmas," he said.

Mr Martin said he will give a "clear and comprehensive statement about what lies ahead both in the short term and in the medium term" after the Cabinet meets on Friday.

"I think we can look forward to an earlier lifting of restrictions than we might have anticipated," he said.